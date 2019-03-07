Irish Coast Guard stamps featuring Caitríona Lucas' artwork launched by An Post

Member of the Irish Coast Guard with the new stamp design. Source: An Post

AN POST HAS launched two new stamps acknowledging the work of the Irish Coast Guard’s search and rescue operations.

The stamps, designed by Vermillion Design, are based on an original painting by the late Coast Guard volunteer Caitríona Lucas.

Lucas lost her life when the boat she was in capsized while searching for a missing man on 12 September 2016.

In her painting, Lucas has depicted a rescue team working at sea, both in the air and on the water. The scene has been divided into two for the new An Post stamps.

The Irish Coast Guard responds to maritime and inland search and rescue emergencies. It’s main objective is to reduce the loss of life on lakes, waterways, rivers, sea and coastal areas.

The new stamps featuring Catriona Lucas' artwork. Source: An Post

Comprising 65 full-time staff and 940 volunteers, the Coast Guard assists on average 4,500 people annually, saving 200 lives and handling 3,000 maritime emergencies every year.

Managing Director of An Post’s Retail section, Debbie Byrne, has said the new stamps “mark important aspects of Irish life” and “acknowledge the service given by members of the Coast Guard to keep us safe when we are in or near the water”.

“We also recognise the families of those Coast Guard volunteers and staff who have lost their lives while serving the Irish people”.

Gerard O’Flynn, National Manager of the Coast Guard’s volunteer branch has said he is “particularly pleased that Caitríona’s work is being honored in this way”.

“We would hope that the Lucas family will take some strength from this recognition”.

The new postage stamps are on sale at all main post offices nationwide and online at www.irishstamps.ie.