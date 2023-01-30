Demolition of Dublin's Stephen Court approved to make way for new office building

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL have approved of planning permission for a new office development looking onto St Stephen’s Green which will require the demolition of Stephen Court.
The site, which is a protected structure, is made up of interlinked office blocks with a Starbucks coffee shop and a central courtyard.
Stephen Court is located at 18-21 St. Stephen’s Green and is adjacent to 17 and 22 St. Stephen’s Green which are both also protected structures.
The new office development will be 21,000 square meters, almost 50% larger than the current office space.
According to planning lodged with Dublin City Council, the new development will include an arts facility, a retail outlet and a new 500 square meter publicly accessible landscaped courtyard.
The proposed development will range in height from 5 storeys at the front, through setback floors of 6 to 7 storeys to the rear, giving a maximum overall height of 32 metres.
The existing 211 car spaces will be reduced to 35 spaces, accommodated at basement level.
297 bicycle spaces will be provided, including 9 cargo bike spaces and 14 visitor spaces.
The proposed development includes associated plant, landscaping and ancillary development and site works-above and below ground.
Several conditions will be put in place by Dublin City Council, including the necessity of an Archaeological Impact Assessment.
