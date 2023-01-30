Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Monday 30 January 2023 Dublin: 7°C
Google Streetview Stephen Court
# Stephen's Green
Demolition of Dublin's Stephen Court approved to make way for new office building
The new development is expected to be 7 storeys tall and will feature a publicly accessible courtyard, similar to the one currently at the site.
478
0
4 minutes ago

DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL have approved of planning permission for a new office development looking onto St Stephen’s Green which will require the demolition of Stephen Court.

The site, which is a protected structure, is made up of interlinked office blocks with a Starbucks coffee shop and a central courtyard.

Stephen Court is located at 18-21 St. Stephen’s Green and is adjacent to 17 and 22 St. Stephen’s Green which are both also protected structures.

The new office development will be 21,000 square meters, almost 50% larger than the current office space.

According to planning lodged with Dublin City Council, the new development will include an arts facility, a retail outlet and a new 500 square meter publicly accessible landscaped courtyard.

The proposed development will range in height from 5 storeys at the front, through setback floors of 6 to 7 storeys  to the rear, giving a maximum overall height of 32 metres.

The existing 211 car spaces will be reduced to 35 spaces, accommodated at basement level.

297 bicycle spaces will be provided, including 9 cargo bike spaces and 14 visitor spaces.

The proposed development includes associated plant, landscaping and ancillary development and site works-above and below ground.

Several conditions will be put in place by Dublin City Council, including the necessity of an Archaeological Impact Assessment. 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Jamie McCarron
jamie.mccarron@thejournal.ie
@JamieMcCarron5
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     