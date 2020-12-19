#Open journalism No news is bad news

Saturday 19 December 2020
UK officials warn that new coronavirus strain spreads more quickly

Scientists in the UK have identified a “new variant” of the virus in the south of England.

By AFP Saturday 19 Dec 2020, 3:48 PM
23 minutes ago 2,776 Views 3 Comments
Shutterstock/Lucky Business
Image: Shutterstock/Lucky Business

ENGLAND’S CHIEF MEDICAL officer Chris Whitty has confirmed that a new coronavirus strain that surfaced in the country could spread faster and called for greater public vigilance to reduce transmission.

Whitty said the World Health Organization has been informed of the UK’s findings.

Earlier this week, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said scientists had identified a “new variant” in the south of England that could be causing infections to spread faster.

Britain has seen rising cases and hospital admissions this month, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson set to give a press conference on the upcoming restrictions later today.

“As a result of the rapid spread of the new variant, preliminary modelling data and rapidly rising incidence rates in the South East (an expert body advising the government) now consider that the new strain can spread more quickly,” Whitty said.

“We have alerted the World Health Organization,” he said.

‘There is no current evidence to suggest the new strain causes a higher mortality rate or that it affects vaccines and treatments although urgent work is underway to confirm this.”

Whitty warned that the new evidence made it “more vital than ever” that the public did all they could to reduce transmission.

Yesterday, 28,507 new daily positive tests were reported by the UK government. Cases last week grew 40.9 percent compared to a week earlier.

More than 1.98 million people have tested positive in the UK.

People in Wales and Northern Ireland are set go into new lockdowns after Christmas.

Johnson has refused to rule out a new lockdown in England, saying Friday: “We’re hoping very much that we will be able to avoid anything like that.”

“But the reality is that the rates of infection have increased very much in the last few weeks,” he said.

