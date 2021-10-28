#Open journalism No news is bad news

New technological university announced for the north west

Galway-Mayo, Sligo and Letterkenny institutes of technology are to combine to become a Technical University.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 28 Oct 2021, 3:58 PM
19 minutes ago 1,810 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5586302
Image: Shutterstock/hxdbzxy
Image: Shutterstock/hxdbzxy

A NEW TECHNOLOGICAL university has been announced for the north west, following an application from the Galway-Mayo, Sligo and Letterkenny institutes of technology.

The presidents of the three institutes of technology in the Connacht-Ulster Alliance have warmly welcome the announcement.

“This is an historic day for the three institutes as the eight campuses of the CUA collectively take a step closer to becoming a TU in the region stretching from north Donegal to south Galway, with many of those locations set to become university towns for the first time,” it said in a statement.

The new TU will offer almost 600 academic programmes from pre-degree to doctoral level to over 20,000 students and with over 2,200 staff.

Ibec Senior Regional Policy Executive, Helen Leahy, said: “GMIT, IT Sligo and LYIT have individually made substantial contribution to the region’s economic and social development and have a strong track record of engagement with enterprise.

“A Technological University presents a unique opportunity to build upon this and strengthen further how enterprise and our education partners collaborate on strategic issues that underpin regional development and competitiveness,” she said.

Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, Simon Harris announced the new university today.

This is the fourth TU to be created since 2019, and the second this year – after Limerick IT and Athlone IT announced a merger in May to form a new technological university

Harris said that the final piece “in the national TU jigsaw” is for a university for the South East and that a decision will be made in the next few days on this issue.   

Minister Harris said: “This is a fantastic day for higher education in the West and North West region, providing for the establishment early next year of a multi-campus university presence across the region, encompassing eight locations in Castlebar, Galway City, Killybegs, Letterfrack, Letterkenny, Mountbellew and Sligo.

“This new technological university will increase higher education access, drive enhanced regional development and increase opportunities for students, staff, business and enterprise, and local communities.

The new TU will now take its rightful place in the higher education landscape in a very important strategic part of the country bordering as it will both the Atlantic and Northern Ireland.

Harris said the new institution would benefit students and communities across counties Cavan, Leitrim, Monaghan and Roscommon.

“Its establishment will allow people in the furthest flung corner of the island through digital connectivity to obtain a university degree in their home places. I am delighted to see this milestone being reached and I want to congratulate all involved.”

Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

