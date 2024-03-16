Wales set to appoint its first black leader, and first black leader of any European country

WALES IS SET to appoint its first black leader, and the first black leader of any European country, after Vaughan Gething was elected to head the Welsh Labour party.

Welsh Labour members have chosen Gething (49) to be their next party leader, succeeding Mark Drakeford, who has held the position since 2018. He will therefore become Welsh First Minister.

Gething beat his only rival, the education minister Jeremy Miles.

Welsh Labour said Vaughan Gething achieved 51.7% of the vote compared to rival Jeremy Miles with 48.3%.

In total, 57.8% of members voted and 9.4% of affiliates, giving an overall turnout of 16.1%.

The current minister for the economy, Gething is expected to be declared the country’s fifth leader since the National Assembly for Wales, now called the Senedd, was established in 1999.

His appointment as Welsh Labour leader was announced this morning in a lecture hall at Cardiff University. However, he will not take over as first minister until Wednesday – when a vote will be held in the Senedd.

Addressing Labour’s membership, Gething said:

“Today we turn the page in the book of our nation’s history.

“A history that we write together.

“Not just because I have the honour of becoming the first black leader in any European country, but because the generational dial has jumped too.

“Devolution is not something that I have had to get used to or adapt to or apologise for.

“Devolution – Welsh solutions to Welsh problems and opportunities – is in my blood, it’s what I’ve always known through my adult political life, and that is the same for a growing number of our citizens.”

He also offered praise for his predecessor, Drakeford and opponent, Miles.

Challenging time

The handover in power comes as Wales faces a challenging time, including farmers protesting, NHS waiting lists hitting record highs and an economy recovering from the coronavirus pandemic.

Only Welsh Labour members or part of an affiliated organisation, such as a trade union, were able to participate in the vote – meaning about 100,000 people were able to take part.

Gething had the backing of most of the large unions, and Lord Kinnock, who led the UK party from 1983 to 1992.

While Miles saw support from the majority of the Labour members of the Senedd.

The leadership race has not been without controversy, most of which has centred on Gething.

There have been a string of concerns raised around £200,000 of donations to Gething from a company which was found guilty of environmental offences in January.

Atlantic Recycling, which is part of Dauson Environmental Group and controlled by David Neal, gave Gething £100,000 on 18 December 18 2023 and £100,000 on 11 January 2024.

Atlantic Recycling was also fined £300,000 for one of its workers’ deaths in February after it pleaded guilty to breaching health and safety at work rules.

Earlier this week the BBC revealed that Gething had lobbied regulators in favour of the company, asking Natural Resources Wales to ease restrictions on Atlantic Recycling in 2016.

Gething and his team have always insisted the donation was declared in line with Senedd and Electoral Commission rules and that he is committed to transparency.

Early in the campaign concerns were also raised over the Unite union’s backing of Gething, after his opponent was disqualified because he has never held “elected lay office as representatives of workers”.