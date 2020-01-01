This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Open thread: What are your New Year's resolutions?

They’re not for everyone, but sometimes it can help to set a positive goal for the year ahead.

By Michelle Hennessy Wednesday 1 Jan 2020, 6:00 PM
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

A NEW YEAR has begun. For many it will be a welcome fresh start and a chance to set some goals and put plans into action.

They’re not for everyone and some can be a waste of time, especially if they are overly ambitious or unrealistic.

But if they are targeted and involve something you’re really motivated about or determined to do, they can help to kick off a new year on a positive note.

Here are some of the plans reporters at TheJournal.ie have for 2020, in case you need some inspiration:

I’d like to run a 5k in 2020 – I had an injury in 2019 that took months to heal and having a goal for the year ahead should encourage me to lace up my runners. As long as I don’t get injured again…
I want to learn how to bake and start baking regularly.
I want to make more of an effort in 2020 to spend time with friends I don’t see as often as I’d like. 
My resolution is to read at least one book a month.
No more smoking. It’s a 30-year-old resolution more than anything.
Get back to playing a five-aside.
I should read some fiction – I haven’t read a novel since about 2013.

Now it’s your turn – are you making any New Year’s resolutions?

We want to hear about them. Tell us in the comments below.

From everyone here at TheJournal.ie HQ, we wish all of our readers a happy and healthy New Year.

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

