Dublin: 7 °C Wednesday 1 January, 2020
In Pictures: Here's how the world brought in the New Year

2020 is here.

By Garreth MacNamee Wednesday 1 Jan 2020, 1:30 PM
31 minutes ago 2,245 Views
https://jrnl.ie/4950883

SO, 2020 IS finally here and there are tired heads all over the world today. 

There were spectacular displays of fireworks and light shows in hundreds of cities around the globe.

Here’s how the world rang in the new decade. 

Dublin 

New Years Eve Liffey Lights Midnight Moment 758A3715 Source: Eamonn Farrell via RollingNews.ie

The lighting display over the Custom House in Dublin on New Yers Eve. Over 45,000 people were in attendance for the event on the quays which saw Walking on Cars help bring in the New Year. 

Dingle, Kerry

DINGLE FIREWORKS_0143 Source: Eoin Browne via RollingNews.ie

Not to be outdone by the capital, Kerry also rang in 2020 with its own spectacular fireworks display.

London

britain-new-year Source: Matt Dunham via PA

Thousands of people lined the Thames as London kicked off the new decade.
Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London, had promised the display – which also featured music from Stormzy, Wiley and Bastille – would be the best the capital “has ever seen”.

Big Ben rang out 12 times to mark the start of the new year despite the bell falling mostly silent in 2019 while renovation work is completed.

New York

2020-new-years-eve-times-square-performances Source: Ben Hider via PA

Confetti fell at midnight on the Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration after the iconic “ball drop” countdown.

Burqin, China

china-xinjiang-burqin-winter-tourism-cn Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

Tourists in Burqin County of Altay, northwest China participated in a bonfire event celebrating the coming of New Year in Hemu Village, best known for its snow scenery.

Yogyakarta, Indonesia

indonesia-yogyakarta-new-year-celebration Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

Thousands turned out to welcome 2020 at Bresit cliff hill in Yogyakarta, Indonesia.

Sydney, Australia

xinhua-photos-of-the-day Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

Fireworks are set off on New Year’s Eve near the Sydney Opera House and the Sydney Harbour Bridge. This year’s firework celebrations caused controversy as thousands of firefighters across Australia are currently battling huge bushfires.

Paris, France

new-year-celebrations-paris Source: Cohen Magali/ABACA

Fireworks illuminate the sky over the Arc de Triomphe during the New Year’s celebrations on the Champs Elysees in Paris.

Berlin, Germany

germany-berlin-new-year-celebration Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

Fireworks are seen above the Brandenburg Gate as celebrations for the New Year in Berlin.

Rome, Italy

new-year-celebrations-in-rome-italy-01-jan-2020 Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

Fireworks light up the night sky over the Circus Maximus during the New Year celebrations in Rome.

Cairo, Egypt

egypt-cairo-new-year-celebration Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

People celebrate the New Year in Cairo, Egypt.

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

