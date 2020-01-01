PHOTOS: These brave souls took to the sea for a New Year's Day swim

WHILE MANY PEOPLE across the country were snuggled up in bed this morning, some brave souls took to the sea for a dip this New Year’s Day.
Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin and Cork South West TD Margaret Murphy O’Mahony braved the outdoors this afternoon, all in aid of Courtmacsherry RNLI.
They weren’t the only politicians to take to the water today.
Fianna Fáil TD Malcolm Byrne joined swimmers in Ballymoney, Co Wexford.
Meanwhile, other brave swimmers took part in the second annual Dip in the Sea at Sandycove Harbour, Dublin for Irish mental health charity Cycle Against Suicide.
Back in Co Wicklow, dozens of swimmers from the Bray Lions Club took to the waters for local causes.
Hats off to all these brave people, and all in aid of some great causes.
