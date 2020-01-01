This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
PHOTOS: These brave souls took to the sea for a New Year's Day swim

Hundreds braved the cold to take their annual New Year’s Day plunge today.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 1 Jan 2020, 4:04 PM
1 hour ago 7,491 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4951037

WHILE MANY PEOPLE across the country were snuggled up in bed this morning, some brave souls took to the sea for a dip this New Year’s Day. 

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin and Cork South West TD Margaret Murphy O’Mahony braved the outdoors this afternoon, all in aid of Courtmacsherry RNLI.

They weren’t the only politicians to take to the water today. 

Fianna Fáil TD Malcolm Byrne joined swimmers in Ballymoney, Co Wexford. 

Meanwhile, other brave swimmers took part in the second annual Dip in the Sea at Sandycove Harbour, Dublin for Irish mental health charity Cycle Against Suicide. 

CycleAgainstSuicideSwim6 Swimmers heading into the sea at Sandycove, Dublin Source: Colm Mahady/Fennells

CycleAgainstSuicideSwim4 Dr. Niall Muldoon, Ombudsman for Children, with Barry O' Connor, Dun Laoghaire, Padraig Cunnane, Clontarf and Barry Mc Allister, Cabinteely Source: Colm Mahady/Fennells

CycleAgainstSuicideSwim8 (1) Men and women of all ages braved the icy cold waters at Sandycove Harbour, Dublin, to welcome in the New Year Source: Colm Mahady/Fennells

Back in Co Wicklow, dozens of swimmers from the Bray Lions Club took to the waters for local causes. 

Bray New Years Swim 012 Linda Ulaman, Stephanie Veale, Pat Hannon, Deirdre Fitzgerald and Laura Stewart pictured taking a dip at the annual Bray Lions New Year's Day Sea Swim Source: Andres Poveda

Bray New Years Swim 009 Claire Harris and Councillor Aoife Flynn Kennedy pictured taking a dip in Bray Source: Andres Poveda

Bray New Years Swim 002 The Bray Lions New Year's Day Sea Swim was helping to raise funds for local charities Source: Andres Poveda

Hats off to all these brave people, and all in aid of some great causes.

