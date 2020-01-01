PHOTOS: These brave souls took to the sea for a New Year's Day swim

WHILE MANY PEOPLE across the country were snuggled up in bed this morning, some brave souls took to the sea for a dip this New Year’s Day.

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin and Cork South West TD Margaret Murphy O’Mahony braved the outdoors this afternoon, all in aid of Courtmacsherry RNLI.

They weren’t the only politicians to take to the water today.

Fianna Fáil TD Malcolm Byrne joined swimmers in Ballymoney, Co Wexford.

Meanwhile, other brave swimmers took part in the second annual Dip in the Sea at Sandycove Harbour, Dublin for Irish mental health charity Cycle Against Suicide.

Swimmers heading into the sea at Sandycove, Dublin Source: Colm Mahady/Fennells

Dr. Niall Muldoon, Ombudsman for Children, with Barry O' Connor, Dun Laoghaire, Padraig Cunnane, Clontarf and Barry Mc Allister, Cabinteely Source: Colm Mahady/Fennells

Men and women of all ages braved the icy cold waters at Sandycove Harbour, Dublin, to welcome in the New Year Source: Colm Mahady/Fennells

Back in Co Wicklow, dozens of swimmers from the Bray Lions Club took to the waters for local causes.

Linda Ulaman, Stephanie Veale, Pat Hannon, Deirdre Fitzgerald and Laura Stewart pictured taking a dip at the annual Bray Lions New Year's Day Sea Swim Source: Andres Poveda

Claire Harris and Councillor Aoife Flynn Kennedy pictured taking a dip in Bray Source: Andres Poveda

The Bray Lions New Year's Day Sea Swim was helping to raise funds for local charities Source: Andres Poveda

Hats off to all these brave people, and all in aid of some great causes.