NEW YEAR’S EVE parties have been given the green light in England as ministers announced there will be no new Covid-19 restrictions imposed before the end of 2021.

In a move welcomed by hospitality bosses, Health Secretary Sajid Javid announced there will be no curbs on social mixing beyond the current Plan B measures.

However, other countries and indeed other parts of the UK have imposed stricter measures amid a huge surge in Omicron cases.

In Ireland all pubs and venues must close at 8pm, but some people are planning house parties or other gatherings to ring in 2022.

Under current guidelines here, people can meet indoors in private homes if there are no more than four households present.

Poll: Are you going to a New Year’s Eve party (indoors)?

