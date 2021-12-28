#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 28 December 2021
Poll: Are you going to a New Year's Eve party?

People can meet indoors in private homes if there are no more than four households present.

By Órla Ryan Tuesday 28 Dec 2021, 9:50 AM
57 minutes ago 12,380 Views 7 Comments
File photo of people wearing masks and holding sparklers
Image: Shutterstock/A-photographyy
Image: Shutterstock/A-photographyy

NEW YEAR’S EVE parties have been given the green light in England as ministers announced there will be no new Covid-19 restrictions imposed before the end of 2021.

In a move welcomed by hospitality bosses, Health Secretary Sajid Javid announced there will be no curbs on social mixing beyond the current Plan B measures.

However, other countries and indeed other parts of the UK have imposed stricter measures amid a huge surge in Omicron cases.

In Ireland all pubs and venues must close at 8pm, but some people are planning house parties or other gatherings to ring in 2022.

Under current guidelines here, people can meet indoors in private homes if there are no more than four households present.

Poll: Are you going to a New Year’s Eve party (indoors)?


Poll Results:

No (918)
Yes, and it'll be more than four households (93)
Yes, but it'll be four households or fewer (84)
I'm no sure (34)




