Wet and windy New Year's Eve with weather warning in place for four counties

IT’S SET TO be a somewhat wet and windy New Year’s Eve before 2024 kicks off with a short spell of sunshine tomorrow morning.

A Status Yellow wind warning is currently in place for Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick. This will remain in place until 5pm today.

Met Éireann has warned there is a possibility of loose debris, objects displaced, difficult travelling conditions and waves overtopping.

Looking at the general forecast, today will be breezy or windy with scattered showers and occasional bright periods. Some of the showers will be heavy and there is a chance of hail and thunder, the forecaster has said.

The showers are due to gradually become confined to the northern half of the country during this evening but will remain heavy and possibly thundery in the northwest.

Advertisement

Temperatures will drop as low as 1 degree.

Tomorrow is expected to see a mix of sunny spells and just a few isolated showers at first.

However, cloud will build during the day with rain spreading across the country from the southwest during the afternoon and evening. The rain is forecast to be heavy at times.

Tomorrow night is forecast to be cloudy with rain over southern counties at first, gradually spreading north through the night. The rain will be heavy at times accompanied with blustery winds, Met Éireann says.

Lowest temperature of around 2 to 5 degrees are forecast.

Tuesday is due to be a rather “unsettled” day and cloudy day with scattered showers and blustery winds. Some isolated sunny spells will develop across eastern counties, however.