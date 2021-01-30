#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 4°C Saturday 30 January 2021
Poll: Did you keep your new year's resolution?

To be fair, no-one would judge you for not making one this year.

By Órla Ryan Saturday 30 Jan 2021, 9:51 AM
PEOPLE TYPICALLY MAKE new year’s resolutions in January, but 2021 – like 2020 – is anything but typical.

At the same time, most of us are trying to find ways to keep busy and entertain ourselves in lockdown.

Maybe you’re going for regular walks or learning a new language, or simply just trying to get by.

As we near the end of January, we want to know:

Did you keep your new year’s resolution?


Poll Results:

I didn't make one (413)
Yes (186)
Would ya go away with your talk of resolutions (113)
No (108)




