Poll: Did you keep your new year's resolution?

PEOPLE TYPICALLY MAKE new year’s resolutions in January, but 2021 – like 2020 – is anything but typical.

At the same time, most of us are trying to find ways to keep busy and entertain ourselves in lockdown.

Maybe you’re going for regular walks or learning a new language, or simply just trying to get by.

As we near the end of January, we want to know:

Did you keep your new year’s resolution?

