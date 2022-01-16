Poll: Have you broken your New Year's resolutions?

WE’RE TWO WEEKS into 2022 and many of us have been chipping away at our New Year’s resolutions.

Maybe it was to get a bit fitter or even to learn a new language but regardless January is often the opportunity for a fresh beginning for some of us.

However, for many, New Year’s resolutions can seem pointless or hard to keep.

The hardest effort is often the first step but there is also the continued commitment, the perpetual motivation which is never easy in our busy lives.

So today we’re asking: Have you broken your New Year’s resolutions?

