#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Friday 9 July 2021
Advertisement

Subway stations flooded and roads shut in New York ahead of arrival of Storm Elsa

Between 2 and 4 inches of water fell in a series of thunderstorms over the city.

By AFP Friday 9 Jul 2021, 8:21 AM
57 minutes ago 6,391 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5490242
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/pio3
File photo
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/pio3

SEVERAL SUBWAY STATIONS have flooded and major roads have been cut in New York ahead of the expected arrival of Storm Elsa, which has moved up the US East Coast after lashing Florida with wind and rain.

Between 2 and 4 inches of water fell in a series of thunderstorms over the city and surrounding areas yesterday afternoon, the National Weather Service (NWS) said, “causing extensive flash flooding in certain places”.

Subway passengers posted video footage on Twitter of flooded platforms at the 157th Street station north of Manhattan.

Commuters could be seen waist-deep in the water, crossing a dark pool to reach the station’s platforms.

“Lines 1 and A have really taken a hit, with a lot of flooding in the stations,” Sarah Feinberg, head of the MTA, New York’s public transport authority, said at a press briefing.

Some major roads, including in the Bronx, were temporarily closed, disrupting traffic. New York police tweeted footage of motorists being stranded by the water.

The NWS warned of possible new flooding by this morning, with the expected arrival of heavy rains brought by Storm Elsa, which is moving up from Florida.

Despite work to protect the city against flooding since Hurricane Sandy in 2012 – which killed 44 people and paralyzed the American economic capital for days – New York remains very vulnerable to flooding, with such incidents expected to increase because of climate change.

Several officials, including Eric Adams, president of Brooklyn and the favorite for the November mayoral election in New York after winning the Democratic primary this week, called for urgent investments to fortify the city’s infrastructure.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“Extreme weather episodes like this are not going to go away,” warned one of his primary opponents, Kathryn Garcia, who oversaw the water pumping after Hurricane Sandy.

“We must invest in strategies to protect the city,” she said.

© – AFP, 2021

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie