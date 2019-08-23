Irishman (22) who died following fall in New York named

AN IRISHMAN WHO died earlier this week in New York has been named by local police as 22-year-old Ciaran O’Boyle.

The Longford native suffered injuries consistent with a fall late on Tuesday evening at Gates Avenue in Brooklyn.

Officers attended the scene at 11.40pm following a 911 call, and found Ciaran unconscious and unresponsive.

An NYPD spokesperson told TheJournal.ie: “The male had to trauma to his body consistent with falling from an elevated height.

EMS transported to Woodhull Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The investigation does not appear to criminal and remains ongoing. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

The Department of Foreign Affairs is providing consular assistance to Ciaran’s family.