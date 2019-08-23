This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Irishman (22) who died following fall in New York named

Police were called to the scene in Brooklyn on Tuesday evening.

By Sean Murray Friday 23 Aug 2019, 9:19 PM
File photo.
Image: Shutterstock/pisaphotography
Image: Shutterstock/pisaphotography

AN IRISHMAN WHO died earlier this week in New York has been named by local police as 22-year-old Ciaran O’Boyle.

The Longford native suffered injuries consistent with a fall late on Tuesday evening at Gates Avenue in Brooklyn.

Officers attended the scene at 11.40pm following a 911 call, and found Ciaran unconscious and unresponsive.

An NYPD spokesperson told TheJournal.ie: “The male had to trauma to his body consistent with falling from an elevated height.

EMS transported to Woodhull Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.  The investigation does not appear to criminal and remains ongoing. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

The Department of Foreign Affairs is providing consular assistance to Ciaran’s family. 

