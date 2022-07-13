#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Wednesday 13 July 2022
Advertisement

Public service announcement on nuclear attack sparks worry among New Yorkers

The announcement is said be not tied to any specific threat.

By Press Association Wednesday 13 Jul 2022, 9:15 AM
1 hour ago 12,594 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5815701
Image: AP/PA Images
Image: AP/PA Images

A NEW PUBLIC service announcement targeted at New Yorkers – on surviving a nuclear attack – has sparked worry and bafflement.

NYC residents are accustomed to warnings about all kinds of potential threats, including severe weather, public health, and mass shootings.

But the 90-second video on nuclear bombs, released this week by the city’s emergency management agency, has led to concern.

Opening on a computer-generated street devoid of life, damaged skyscrapers can be seen in the background.

A narrator says: “So there’s been a nuclear attack. Don’t ask me how or why. Just know that a big one has hit.”

It gives advice to residents, telling them to stay indoors and wash off any radioactive dust or ash.

Christina Farrell, the city’s emergency management deputy commissioner, said the video is not tied to any specific threats.

She said it is about raising awareness of something most people have not given much thought.

“There’s no overarching reason why this is the time we sent this out,” she said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“It’s just one tool in the toolbox to be prepared in the 21st century.”

Ms Farrell said the agency’s goal is to empower people regarding a scary subject, and despite mixed reactions to the video, “people have thanked us that we are approaching this topic”.

She added: “I don’t know if there’s ever the perfect moment to talk about nuclear preparedness”, saying city officials have discussed implementing nuclear guidelines for quite some time.

New York’s emergency response programme, Ready New York, has been in place since 2003.

Mayor Eric Adams said he does not believe the video is alarmist, telling reporters on yesterday: “I’m a big believer in better safe than sorry.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie