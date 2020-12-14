#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 14 December 2020
Nurse in New York becomes first person in US to receive Covid-19 vaccine

Sandra Lindsay, a critical care nurse at the Long Island Jewish Medical Center, received the Pfizer-BioNTech shot.

By AFP Monday 14 Dec 2020, 3:49 PM
Sandra Lindsay, left, a nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, gets the Covid-19 vaccine
Image: Mark Lennihan via PA Images
Sandra Lindsay, left, a nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, gets the Covid-19 vaccine
Sandra Lindsay, left, a nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, gets the Covid-19 vaccine
Image: Mark Lennihan via PA Images

A NURSE IN New York has become the first person in the United States to receive a Covid-19 vaccine.

Sandra Lindsay, a critical care nurse at the Long Island Jewish Medical Center, received the Pfizer-BioNTech shot live on television shortly before 9.30am (2.30pm Irish time).

“First Vaccine Administered. Congratulations USA! Congratulations WORLD!” President Donald Trump tweeted.

Lindsay said the jab “didn’t feel any different from taking any other vaccine”.

“I feel great. I feel relieved,” she said.

“I hope this marks the beginning of the end of the very painful time in our history. I want to instill public confidence that the vaccine is safe.

“We’re in a pandemic so we all need to do our part,” Lindsay added.

Governor Andrew Cuomo, watching the landmark moment via video-link, told Lindsay he hoped the vaccine would give her and other frontline health care workers “a sense of security and safety”. 

“It’s going to take months before the vaccine hits critical mass. So, this is the light at the end of the tunnel, but it’s a long tunnel,” he said, reminding people to keep following social distancing guidelines.

Covid-19 has ravaged the United States. More than 299,000 Americans have been killed by the virus, including over 35,000 residents of New York state.

