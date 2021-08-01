#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Sunday 1 August 2021
Advertisement

New Zealand: Jacinda Ardern apologises for historic raids on Pacific Island community

As part of an emotional ceremony at Auckland Town Hall, PM Jacinda Ardern was covered in a large white mat and then embraced.

By Press Association Sunday 1 Aug 2021, 11:01 AM
13 minutes ago 1,167 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5512172
Jacinda Ardern is covered during the ceremony in Auckland
Image: Brett Phibbs/New Zealand Herald via AP) via PA
Jacinda Ardern is covered during the ceremony in Auckland
Jacinda Ardern is covered during the ceremony in Auckland
Image: Brett Phibbs/New Zealand Herald via AP) via PA

NEW ZEALAND’S PRIME Minister has formally apologised for a racially charged part of the nation’s history, known as the Dawn Raids.

The events saw Pacific Island people targeted for deportation in the mid-1970s during aggressive home raids by authorities to find, convict and deport overstayers. The raids often took place very early in the morning or late at night.

As part of an emotional ceremony at Auckland Town Hall, Jacinda Ardern was covered in a large white mat and then embraced.

The apology did not come with any broader financial compensation or legal changes, but many Pacific people say it represented an important first step.

By being covered in the mat, Ardern was taking part in a traditional Samoan ritual known as an ifoga, in which the subject seeks forgiveness by exposing themselves to a kind of public humiliation.

Ardern told a tearful crowd of several hundred that the government was offering a formal and unreserved apology.

“The government expresses its sorrow, remorse, and regret that the Dawn Raids and random police checks occurred and that these actions were ever considered appropriate,” she said.

featureimage Source: PA

embedded5765951

At the time of the raids, many Pacific people had come to New Zealand on temporary visas to help fill a need for workers in the nation’s factories and fields. But the government appeared to turn on the community by deciding those workers were no longer needed.

People who did not look like white New Zealanders were told they should carry identification to prove they were not overstayers, and were often randomly stopped in the street, or even at schools or churches. Even though many overstayers at the time were British or American, only Pacific people were targeted for deportation.

Ardern said that while the raids took place almost 50 years ago, their legacy continued.

“It remains vividly etched in the memory of those who were directly impacted. It lives on in the disruption of trust and faith in authorities. And it lives on in the unresolved grievances of Pacific communities that these events happened and that to this day they have gone unaddressed,” she said.

Ardern said that as a gesture of goodwill, the government would fund new education and training scholarships for Pacific communities and would help compile an official account of the raids from written records and oral history.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“As part of this, the community will have the opportunity to come forward and share their experiences,” Ardern said.

Tongan Princess Mele Siu’ilikutapu Kalaniuvalu Fotofili said the impact of the Dawn Raids had haunted her community for generations.

“We are grateful to your government for making the right decision to apologise,” she said to Ms Ardern. “To right the extreme, inhumane, racist and unjust treatment, specifically against my community, in the Dawn Raids era.”

The princess said that while some members of her Tongan community might have been on the wrong side of the law at the time, it did not warrant the extreme measures taken against them.

But the princess said the government could do a better job of responding to current immigration needs, a comment which drew sustained applause. She said petitions had been submitted to find pathways and residency for overstayers and visa-holders.

“This is a new dawn for my community and the Pacific community at large,” she said.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie