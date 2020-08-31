This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 13 °C Monday 31 August, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'We have a plan': New Zealand lifts Auckland lockdown despite growing number of cases

The Auckland lockdown began on 12 August after four cases were detected in the city of 1.5 million.

By AFP Monday 31 Aug 2020, 9:41 AM
1 hour ago 10,631 Views 20 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5191055
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

SCHOOLS ACROSS AUCKLAND have reopened today as New Zealand’s largest city emerged from lockdown, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern expressing confidence a second-wave outbreak of coronavirus was under control.

While Aucklanders were allowed out of their homes, the government limited non-school social gatherings in the city to 10 people and made masks compulsory on public transport nationwide.

The Auckland lockdown began on 12 August after four cases were detected in the city of 1.5 million, ending 102 days free of community transmission when it appeared New Zealand had beaten the virus.

The cluster of infections has since grown to 141, with four new cases of community transmission reported today, making it the largest recorded in New Zealand.

The origin of the outbreak has not been found and Ardern said it was “inevitable” there would be more cases linked to the cluster.

But even though it continues to grow, Ardern said it was safe to lift the lockdown.

“We have a plan that we know will work,” a masked Ardern told reporters in Auckland. 

“We just need everyone’s compliance and help. If everyone sticks to the guidelines and rules, coupled together with all our public health measures, we can make this work.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Ardern, who delayed New Zealand’s general election by a month to 17 October because of the outbreak, urged fellow Kiwis to “do their bit” in fighting the virus.

“It’s natural that we feel tired, the whole world is,” she said.

“But relative to others we’re doing really well. We’ll be able to get back in front of the virus if we follow the guidelines.”

© AFP 2020

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (20)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie