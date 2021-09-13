#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 13 September 2021
Auckland to remain under strict lockdown conditions over new infections

New Zealand has reported 33 new cases of Covid-19 as it battles an outbreak that came from Australia.

By Press Association Monday 13 Sep 2021, 11:13 AM
An empty waterfront in Devonport, Auckland
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

NEW ZEALAND’S LARGEST city, Auckland, will remain under the strictest type of lockdown until 21 September after the government reported 33 new Covid-19 infections.

The country’s prime minister Jacinda Ardern said lockdown restrictions are working to eliminate the outbreak of the highly transmissible Delta variant.

“We don’t want to risk the sacrifices everyone has made and all the hard work you’ve put in by moving to Alert Level 3 too quickly,” Ardern said, referring to a relaxation of Auckland’s Alert Level 4 restrictions.

The rest of New Zealand will remain on Alert Level 2 until next week because of the risk of Covid-19 spreading from Auckland, she said.

“While there is an outbreak in Auckland that continues to produce cases, there is risk.”

Since last month, the country has been battling an outbreak that came from Australia.

The outbreak has grown to 955 cases as of today, with 21 infected patients in hospital and four in intensive care.

The government is pursuing a strategy of trying to eliminate the virus entirely.

Press Association

