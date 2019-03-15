This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 15 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

New Zealand Prime Minister says country's gun laws will change following mosque terror attack

At least 49 people have died.

By Garreth MacNamee Friday 15 Mar 2019, 9:35 PM
1 hour ago 7,089 Views 31 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4545791
Image: Sky News
Image: Sky News

Updated 19 minutes ago

NEW ZEALAND’S PRIME Minister Jacinda Ardern has said her country’s gun laws will change as a result of a massacre of 49 people at two mosque in Christchurch. 

Speaking at a press conference today, Ardern said that one of the attackers who entered the mosques had a gun licence. 

One man was arrested and charged with murder, and two other armed suspects were taken into custody while police tried to determine what role, if any, they played in the cold-blooded attack that stunned New Zealand.

It is clear that this can now only be described as a terrorist attack,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said, noting that many of the victims could be migrants or refugees.

She pronounced it “one of New Zealand’s darkest days”.

The gunman who carried out at least one of the mosque attacks posted a jumbled, 74-page manifesto on social media under the name Brenton Tarrant, identifying himself as a 28-year-old Australian and white supremacist who was out to avenge attacks in Europe perpetrated by Muslims.

Jacinda Ardern said the gunman, a 28-year-old Australian, obtained a “Category A” gun licence in November 2017 and began purchasing the five weapons used in the attacks in the southern city of Christchurch the following month.

The firearms included two semi-automatic rifles, two shotguns and a lever-action weapon, she said, speaking to reporters in Wellington, before heading to Christchurch.

“The mere fact… that this individual had acquired a gun licence and acquired weapons of that range, then obviously I think people will be seeking change, and I’m committing to that,” she said.

“While work is being done as to the chain of events that led to both the holding of this gun licence, and the possession of these weapons, I can tell you one thing right now — our gun laws will change.” 

Ardern noted several earlier attempts to reform the laws in 2005, 2012 and 2017. She said options to consider would include a ban on semi-automatic weapons. 

She also confirmed that the gunman and two suspected associates who were also arrested had not been on the radar of any intelligence agencies, even though he had published a manifesto online indicating plans for attacks on Muslims.

“They were not on any watchlists either here or in Australia,” she said.

“The individual charged with murder had not come to the attention of the intelligence community, nor the police, for extremism,” she added.

“I have asked our agencies this morning to work swiftly on assessing whether there was any activity on social media or otherwise, that should have triggered a response. That work is already underway.

“Given global indicators around far-right extremism, our intelligence community has been stepping up their investigations in this area.” 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (31)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Train services resume in Dublin city after earlier collision where a truck hit a bridge
    113,199  48
    2
    		At least 49 people dead after mass shootings at two New Zealand mosques
    91,461  161
    3
    		Nicki Minaj's concert will NOT be rescheduled following today's last-minute cancellation
    67,283  62
    Fora
    1
    		After years running the Science Gallery cafe, Cloud Picker's founders will open their own space
    465  0
    2
    		Fintech startup Way2Pay has been scooped up by EVO Payments to help schools go cashless
    84  0
    The42
    1
    		Liverpool face Porto and Man United meet Barca in the Champions League quarter-finals
    59,343  87
    2
    		As it happened: Wales U20 v Ireland U20, Grand Slam decider
    59,631  31
    3
    		Taylor moving the dial in USA whether critics like it or not
    28,371  7
    DailyEdge
    1
    		A debate over phone etiquette broke out after last night's episode of First Dates
    12,247  1
    2
    		Louis Tomlinson's sister Felicité has died, two years after the death of their mother... it's The Dredge
    6,953  1
    3
    		Poll: Where do you draw the line when it comes to cheating in a relationship?
    5,522  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Judge in Tipperary murder trial says it's 'being discussed by just about everyone in the country at this point'
    Judge in Tipperary murder trial says it's 'being discussed by just about everyone in the country at this point'
    Murder charge struck out because of a delay in serving book of evidence
    Teenager pleads guilty to repeatedly slamming door into girl's head
    GARDAí
    Man (35) charged over theft of 800 year-old mummified 'Crusader' head from Dublin church
    Man (35) charged over theft of 800 year-old mummified 'Crusader' head from Dublin church
    Renewed appeal for information over disappearance of 19 year-old Julianna Moore Gita
    Man arrested and €150k in cash seized after gardaí stop speeding van on N2
    LEO VARADKAR
    New hope for Irish workers who could get access to thousands of US visas
    New hope for Irish workers who could get access to thousands of US visas
    Trump on the Irish: 'They’re smart. They’re sharp. They’re great. And they’re brutal enemies!'
    Trump says he gave May advice on Brexit negotiations but she 'didn't listen' to it
    NEW ZEALAND
    New Zealand Prime Minister says country's gun laws will change following mosque terror attack
    New Zealand Prime Minister says country's gun laws will change following mosque terror attack
    'White-genocide theory' a core motivation for extreme far-right terrorists
    Diarmuid Martin expresses concern over 'anti-Islamic sentiments being expressed in social media in Ireland'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie