Thursday 2 July, 2020
New Zealand health minister resigns following series of blunders

David Clark broke lockdown rules and last week appeared to blame a trusted health official for border lapses.

By Press Association Thursday 2 Jul 2020, 8:04 AM
David Clark announcing his resignation as Health Minister in New Zealand today.
Image: Mark Mitchell
Image: Mark Mitchell

NEW ZEALAND’S HEALTH minister has resigned after making a series of personal blunders during the coronavirus pandemic.

David Clark had earlier described himself as an “idiot” for breaking the nation’s strict lockdown measures and then last week appeared to blame a beloved health official for border lapses, generating an angry reaction from the public.

Clark said he had put all his energy into the job as he announced his resignation.

He said: “But it has become increasingly clear to me that my continuation in the role is distracting from the government’s overall response to Covid-19.”

While New Zealand’s health response has been praised around the world after it managed to eliminate community transmission of the virus, Clark has been widely ridiculed.

His latest blunder came last week when he appeared to place the blame for allowing some returning travelers to leave quarantine without being tested with the director-general of health, Ashley Bloomfield.

Bloomfield, who was standing behind Clark while he spoke, appeared stung by the criticism as he frowned and looked away in a video captured by local outlet Newshub and viewed tens of thousands of times.

Bloomfield has been the country’s trusted medical expert and public face of the virus response – similar to Dr Tony Holohan in Ireland, frequently answering questions from the media.

Clark was stripped of some of his responsibilities in April after defying the country’s strict lockdown measures.

He drove 12 miles to the beach to take a walk with his family while the government was asking people to make historic sacrifices by staying at home.

He said at the time: “I’ve been an idiot, and I understand why people will be angry with me.”

Prime Minister Jacinda Arden said then that she would normally have fired him but the country could not afford massive disruption to the health sector as it fought Covid-19.

However, today she accepted his resignation, saying in a statement it was “essential our health leadership has the confidence of the New Zealand public”.

She added: “As David has said to me, the needs of the team must come before him as an individual.”

Clark said on Thursday he intends to remain in parliament as a backbencher.

