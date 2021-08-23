#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Monday 23 August 2021
Advertisement

New Zealand extends lockdown as prime minister says Delta outbreak is 'yet to peak'

A cluster in a major city ended a six-month run of no local cases.

By AFP Monday 23 Aug 2021, 7:24 AM
46 minutes ago 3,687 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5529339
A public health information sign on a beach in Auckland last summer
Image: Shutterstock/Steve Todd
A public health information sign on a beach in Auckland last summer
A public health information sign on a beach in Auckland last summer
Image: Shutterstock/Steve Todd

NEW ZEALAND EXTENDED a national Covid-19 lockdown today with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern saying a Delta variant outbreak has yet to peak.

Ardern said the rapid spread of the highly transmissible variant meant it was too early to lift restrictions that were imposed last week after a virus cluster emerged in Auckland, ending a six-month run of no local cases.

“Delta had a head start on us and we’ve needed to catch up as quickly as we could… we don’t think we have reached the peak of this outbreak,” she said.

Ardern said 35 new cases had been detected, taking the total to 107, with more than 13,000 close contacts undergoing testing.

New Zealand’s lockdown was due to expire late tomorrow but Ardern said it would continue through to Friday nationwide and until the evening of 31 August in Auckland.

“The safest option for all of us right now is to hold the course for longer,” she said.

“This will allow us to have additional data and see if the virus has spread.”

New Zealand’s “Covid zero” elimination strategy — which has resulted in just 26 deaths in a population of five million — has relied on strict border controls backed by hard lockdowns when any cases do slip through.

Ardern’s own Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins questioned yesterday whether Delta rendered the strategy unviable, but the leader said she believed in it “absolutely”.

“Our plan has worked before and together we can make it work again,” she said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Ardern has previously announced plans to relax restrictions next year when vaccination rates are higher.

Only about 20% of New Zealand’s population is fully inoculated, one of the lowest rates in the developed world.

© AFP 2021

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie