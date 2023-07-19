Two people dead and multiple injured after mass shooting in central Auckland, New Zealand

TWO PEOPLE HAVE died and multiple others have been injured after a gunman stormed a construction site in central Auckland, New Zealand.

Police have confirmed that the shooter died at the scene, adding that the attack was not “a national security risk” but that investigations are ongoing.

“This incident unfolded after reports of a person discharging a firearm inside the site on lower Queen Street at around 7.22am (NZ time). A significant number of Police responded and cordoned off the area,” New Zealand Police said in a tweet.

A police helicopter was also deployed to follow events as police urged people in the city’s central business district to remain indoors.

Police said the shooter moved through the building site firing his weapon. He then made it to the upper levels of the building, where he took cover in a lift shaft as police attempted to engage him.

“Further shots were fired from the male and he was located deceased a short time later. Details around what has exactly occurred are still emerging and Police will continue to provide updates around injuries and the circumstances,” police said.

Police have sought to assure Aucklanders that the situation has been contained and was an isolated incident.

“Cordons remain in place and we are continuing to ask the public to stay away from the area as our work continues,” a tweet from the police service read.

The shooting comes on the same day Auckland is set to host the opening game of the Women’s World Cup between New Zealand and Finland.