This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 1 °C Sunday 17 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man whose wife was killed in NZ terror attack says he forgives gunman, as death toll rises to 50

A three-year-old boy is the youngest known victim of the mass shooting.

By AFP Sunday 17 Mar 2019, 8:04 AM
52 minutes ago 2,193 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4547348
Christians attend a special prayer service for the victims of Christchurch mosques shooting, at a church in Hyderabad, Pakistan.
Image: Pervez Masih/AP/Press Association Images
Christians attend a special prayer service for the victims of Christchurch mosques shooting, at a church in Hyderabad, Pakistan.
Christians attend a special prayer service for the victims of Christchurch mosques shooting, at a church in Hyderabad, Pakistan.
Image: Pervez Masih/AP/Press Association Images

A MAN WHOSE wife was killed in the Christchurch attack as she rushed back into a mosque to rescue him said he harbours no hatred toward the gunman, insisting forgiveness is the best path forward.

“I would say to him ‘I love him as a person’,” Farid Ahmad told AFP. “I could not accept what he did. What he did was a wrong thing.”

Asked if he forgave the 28-year-old white supremacist suspect, he said: “Of course. The best thing is forgiveness, generosity, loving and caring, positivity.”

Husna Ahmed (44) is among 50 people, and at least four women, killed in the attack on two mosques where worshippers had gone for prayers on Friday.

When the shooting started, she helped several people escape from the women’s and children’s hall.

“She was screaming ‘come this way, hurry up’, and she took many children and ladies towards a safe garden,” Ahmad said.

“Then she was coming back for checking about me, because I was in a wheelchair, and as she was approaching the gate she was shot. She was busy saving lives, forgetting about herself.”

Ahmad (59) who has been confined to a wheelchair since being hit by a drunk driver in 1998, believes he escaped the hail of bullets because the gunman was focused on other targets.

This guy was shooting one person two, three times, probably that gave some time to us to move out … even the dead he was shooting them again.

Ahmad did not see his wife when he left the mosque and only learned of her death after someone photographed her body.

“Her picture was out in the social media, so somebody showed me the picture and I identified quite easily.”

bros Abdifatah Ibrahim (centre), and his brother Abdi (right) walk with an unidentified friend in Christchurch today. Their three-year-old brother Mucaad is the youngest known victim of the mass shooting. Source: Mark Baker/AP/Press Association Images

Ahmad on Sunday faced the difficult task of formally identifying his wife’s body and claiming her belongings. 

If he were able to sit down with the suspected mass murderer, he said he would encourage him to rethink his outlook on life.

“I will tell him that inside him he has great potential to be a generous person, to be a kind person, to be a person who would save people, save humanity rather than destroy them,” he said.

“I want him to look for that positive attitude in him, and I hope and I pray for him he would be a great civilian one day. I don’t have any grudge.”

Manifesto

Australian suspect Brenton Tarrant has yet to enter a plea in the single murder charge so far brought against him.

The self-professed white supremacist made a white power symbol when in court. His meandering “manifesto” is filled with racist vitriol, detailing two years of planning for the massacre.

Related Read

16.03.19 Main suspect in New Zealand terror attack appears in court as victims' families prepare for funerals

In the 74-page screed, he says he first began considering an attack in April and May 2017 while travelling in France and elsewhere in western Europe.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said her office received a copy of the manifesto minutes before the attack.

“I was one of more than 30 recipients of the manifesto that was mailed out nine minutes before the attack took place,” Ardern told reporters today. 

“It did not include a location, it did not include specific details,” she said, adding that it was sent to security services within two minutes of receipt.

Ardern said she had read “elements” of the lengthy, conspiracy-filled far-right “manifesto”.

“The fact that there was an ideological manifesto with extreme views attached to this attack, of course, that is deeply disturbing,” she said.

Ardern said a small number of bodies would start being released to families today, and authorities hope to release all the bodies by Wednesday. Thirty-four people remain in hospital, including 12 in intensive care.

© AFP 2019, with reporting by Órla Ryan  

 Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Senator punches teen who egged him for blaming New Zealand attack on immigration
    66,532  0
    2
    		Taoiseach marches alongside Conor McGregor in Chicago's St Patrick's Day parade
    65,210  20
    3
    		Nine people taken to hospital after collision between Luas and bus
    61,870  110
    Fora
    1
    		Why Ireland's employment laws need a revamp to reflect 'techno-stress'
    266  0
    2
    		3fe coffee guru Colin Harmon is writing book number two after opening cafe number five
    119  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Dublin v Tyrone, Kerry v Mayo - Saturday night football match tracker
    99,992  23
    2
    		As it happened: Tipperary v Dublin, Galway v Roscommon, Waterford v Clare — Saturday GAA match tracker
    94,095  10
    3
    		As it happened: Wales v Ireland, Six Nations
    76,194  183
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Ellen Degeneres said that Leo Varadkar taking his boyfriend to meet Mike Pence made her 'very happy'
    22,590  0
    2
    		Nicki Minaj fans chanted Cardi B's name outside the 3Arena after her last-minute cancellation
    8,662  0
    3
    		The Gleesons, Una Healy, and Olivia Jade... it's our celeb winners and losers of the week
    5,967  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Banned hit-and-run driver who seriously injured cyclist jailed for five years
    Banned hit-and-run driver who seriously injured cyclist jailed for five years
    Judge in Tipperary murder trial says it's 'being discussed by just about everyone in the country at this point'
    Murder charge struck out because of a delay in serving book of evidence
    CHICAGO
    An unexpected guest and a luminous river: Leo ends St Patrick's trip not being centre of attention
    An unexpected guest and a luminous river: Leo ends St Patrick's trip not being centre of attention
    Taoiseach says he wasn't nervous ahead of Pence speech: 'I wanted to express Ireland's values'
    Taoiseach marches alongside Conor McGregor in Chicago's St Patrick's Day parade
    SHOOTING
    Man whose wife was killed in NZ terror attack says he forgives gunman, as death toll rises to 50
    Man whose wife was killed in NZ terror attack says he forgives gunman, as death toll rises to 50
    71 year-old who jumped into gunfire to save others is first named victim of New Zealand attacks
    Main suspect in New Zealand terror attack appears in court as victims' families prepare for funerals
    LEO VARADKAR
    Every child should be taught the words of Amhrán na bhFiann in primary school, says Taoiseach
    Every child should be taught the words of Amhrán na bhFiann in primary school, says Taoiseach
    'I'm dying, but I want to thank the nurses': Dozens write to Taoiseach to support nurses' strike
    Taoiseach: 'It is not going to be a case of everything being alright. Brexit is bad news'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie