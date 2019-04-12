This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 12 April, 2019
New Zealand man pleads guilty to abusing Muslims outside mosque where gun massacre took place

Daniel Nicholas Tuapawa claims he has no recollection of the incident.

By AFP Friday 12 Apr 2019, 7:17 AM
The Al Noor Mosque in Christchurch
Image: AAP/PA Images
Image: AAP/PA Images

A NEW ZEALAND man has pleaded guilty to harassing Muslims outside one of the Christchurch mosques where dozens of people were gunned down last month.

33 year-old Daniel Nicholas Tuapawa was said to have been shocked and did not realise what he had done until police showed him a video in which he was yelling abusive comments including “all Muslims are terrorists”.

When Tuapawa appeared in court charged with disorderly behaviour that was “likely to cause violence”, his lawyer said his client was ashamed of his actions and could not explain how or why it happened, local media reported.

Tuapawa was wearing a shirt emblazoned with the name of US President Donald Trump when he shouted abuse at Muslims outside the Al Noor mosque on Wednesday.

He was arrested on Thursday, and remanded on bail to be sentenced on 31 July.

50 people were killed during an attack on 15 March, when gunman Brenton Tarrant, a self-avowed white supremacist, opened fire at Al Noor and a second Christchurch mosque.

Tarrant has been charged with 50 counts of murder and 39 counts of attempted murder following the attack.

Comments have been closed for legal reasons.

AFP

