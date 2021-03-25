#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 8°C Thursday 25 March 2021
New Zealand grants automatic paid leave after miscarriage

The bereavement allowance gives employees three days’ leave when a pregnancy ends with a stillbirth.

By AFP Thursday 25 Mar 2021, 9:30 AM
10 minutes ago 1,109 Views 4 Comments
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

WORKING MOTHERS AND and their partners will be allowed to take paid leave after suffering a miscarriage or stillbirth in New Zealand after a unanimous vote by lawmakers, in what is believed to be one of the first provisions of its type in the world.

The bereavement allowance, passed by parliament late Wednesday, gives employees three days’ leave when a pregnancy ends with a stillbirth, rather than forcing them to use their sick leave.

Lawmaker Ginny Andersen said a stillbirth should be recognised with dedicated bereavement leave but the stigma that surrounds the issue meant many people were reluctant to discuss it.

“The grief that comes with miscarriage is not a sickness; it is a loss, and that loss takes time – time to recover physically and time to recover mentally,” she told parliament.

Andersen said the leave extends to a woman’s partner if she suffers a miscarriage, as well as to people who were attempting to have a child through surrogacy.

She said the law continued the New Zealand parliament’s role in pioneering women’s rights, most notably on voting rights and equal pay.

“I can only hope that while we may be one of the first, we will not be one of the last, and that other countries will also begin to legislate for a compassionate and fair leave system that recognises the pain and the grief that comes from miscarriage and stillbirth,” she said.

AFP

