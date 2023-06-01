Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Thursday 1 June 2023 Dublin: 12°C
Alamy Stock Photo
# New Zealand
New Zealand police charge man with five murders after hostel fire
The 48-year-old man was already remanded in custody on two counts of arson.
226
0
8 minutes ago

NEW ZEALAND POLICE today said they have levelled five murder charges against a man suspected of igniting a deadly hostel fire in Wellington last month.

The 48-year-old man, already remanded in custody on two counts of arson, now also faces the five murder charges, police said.

The deadly blaze engulfed the four-storey, 92-room hostel a fortnight ago in Wellington’s city centre, killing five men who police have named.

Inspector Dion Bennett, acting Wellington district commander, said the victims’ families have been informed.

“Our thoughts are with them and we are continuing to ensure they are supported through this process,” he added.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Mairead Maguire
mairead@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     