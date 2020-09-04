This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Friday 4 September 2020
Advertisement

New Zealand reports first coronavirus death in three months

A man in his 50s died at an Auckland hospital.

By Press Association Friday 4 Sep 2020, 8:59 AM
14 minutes ago 1,865 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5195323
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

NEW ZEALAND HAS reported its first death from coronavirus in more than three months.

Health authorities said a man in his 50s died at an Auckland hospital where he was being treated for the virus after a small outbreak in the city that began last month.

A lockdown in Auckland has been eased, but crowd sizes are limited across the country and masks mandated on public transport.

New Zealand has reported more than 1,700 cases and 23 deaths.

Prime minister Jacinda Ardern said the country will keep its current restrictions until at least mid-September.

“As with last time, a cautious approach is the best long-term strategy to get our economy open and freedoms back faster in the long term,” she said.

2.55312755 Source: PA Graphics

Meanwhile, the number of people infected in India rose by another 83,000 to take the country close to Brazil’s total, the second-highest in the world.

The 83,341 cases added in the past 24 hours pushed India’s total past 3.9 million, according to the Health Ministry.

Brazil has confirmed more than four million infections while the US has over 6.1 million, according to Johns Hopkins University.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

India’s Health Ministry also reported 1,096 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 68,472.

India’s fatality rate of 1.75% is well below the global average of 3.3%, the ministry said, but experts have questioned whether some states have undercounted deaths.

India added nearly two million coronavirus cases in August alone.

In a country of 1.4 billion people, only those places most affected by the virus remain under lockdown. People are crowding markets and other public spaces with potential safety measures like masks and social distancing largely unenforced.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie