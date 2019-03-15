'Significant number' of people killed in mass shooting at mosques in New Zealand

POLICE HAVE CONFIRMED there have been a ‘significant number’ of people killed in a mass shooting at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand.

The death toll is not yet known but police spoke of multiple fatalities. The two mosques which were targeted were filled with worshippers for Friday prayers.

“This is absolutely tragic, there will be so many people affected,” the country’s police chief Mike Bush told reporters earlier.

Four people are now in custody – three men and one woman – and a number of IEDs (improvised explosive devices) have been discovered around the city. The explosive devices were attached to vehicles belonging to the detained suspects. None had detonated and were subsequently made safe by the military.

The attacks took place during lunchtime at mosques on Deans Avenue and Linwood Avenue.

The city went into lockdown with police asking people to stay indoors in the immediate aftermath of the incident. Schools were also shut but that lockdown has now been lifted. However, mosques across the country remain closed and police advised Muslim worshippers to not visit for prayers.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has described today as “one of New Zealand’s darkest days”.

“Clearly, what has happened here is an extraordinary and unprecedented act of violence,” she told reporters.

Police have also warned people against watching ‘distressing’ social media footage of the attack. It is understood that one of the shootings was streamed live on Facebook.

More to follow