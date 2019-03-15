Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said today marked “one of New Zealand’s darkest days”.
NEW ZEALAND HAS been left reeling today after shootings at two mosques in the city of Christchurch left at least 40 people dead.
Police have arrested three people in connection with the attacks but warned that there could be other attackers at large.
Police Commissioner Mike Bush is speaking now.
The death toll is now 49 people.
Another eyewitness has described a “peaceful, calm and quiet” scene at the Masjid Al Noor mosque as Friday prayers were in progress.
A man identified as Ramzan told reporters: “As it is when the sermon starts, you could hear a pin drop.
It started in the main room… I was in the side room, so I didn’t see who was shooting but I saw that some people were running out to my room where I was in. I saw some people had blood on their body and some people were limping.
For context on the comments made by that Australian senator, he received just 19 votes but got in when a competitor was disqualified.
In Australia, New South Wales Police has issued a statement and said “there is no ongoing or specific threat to any mosque or place of worship in Sydney or across New South Wales”.
However, police have increased patrols and have reached out to community and religious leaders in the wake of the Christchurch attack.
Irish rugby legend Ronan O’Gara, who coaches with the local rugby team Crusaders, has also tweeted support for those affected by the shootings.
A statement has just been issued by David Meates, the chief executive of the Canterbury District Health Board.
He said: “Forty-eight patients, ranging from young children to adults with gunshot wounds are being treated at Christchurch Hospital. Injuries range from critical to minor. Additional patients with gunshot wounds presented to other health facilities in the community.
Around 200 family members are on site awaiting news of their loved ones. Together with police we are providing support to these people.
Unless it’s essential, we ask that people don’t come to visit patients Christchurch Hospital, as we are trying to reduce the numbers of people on the hospital site.
Meates also said that once the physical health of victims is cared for, provisions will be made to focus on the “psychosocial wellbeing of our wider Canterbury community”.
To some Irish reaction now.
Culture Minister Josepha Madigan – who is in Japan for St Patrick’s Day – said her thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by the “senseless and truly shocking events in Christchurch”.
Chief Imam of the Islamic Centre of Ireland, Shaykh Dr Umar Al-Qadri, said: “We must unite against all forms of terrorism.”
Just to give you an idea of the size of the city here.
Christchurch is home to around 375,000 people, and the mosques are located either side of the city centre.
The planned press conference from Police Commissioner Mike Bush has been pushed back to 8am Irish time.
We’ll bring you the updates when he starts speaking.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison expressed his sympathies for New Zealand today and said Australia stood with its neighbour after this atrocity.
This statement from a senator in the north-east Australian province of Queensland takes a different view.
Fraser Anning said: “The real cause of bloodshed on New Zealand streets today is the immigration programme which allowed Muslim fanatics to migrate to New Zealand in the first place.
Let us be clear, while Muslims may have been the victims today, usually they are the perpetrators.
One of the shooters was allegedly livestreaming on Facebook as he shot a number of people at one of the mosques.
Analysis from AFP have suggested the video is genuine.
Here’s what Facebook has had to say about it: “Our hearts go out to the victims, their families and the community affected by this horrendous act.
New Zealand Police alerted us to a video on Facebook shortly after the livestream commenced and we removed both the shooter’s Facebook account and the video. We’re also removing any praise or support for the crime and the shooter or shooters as soon as we’re aware.
One of the alleged attackers – referred to as an “extremist, right-wing, violent terrorist” by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.
This suspect appears to have posted a 74-page manifesto on Twitter and on the online forum 8chan, the Huffington Post reported.
In these, he is said to have declared his hatred for Muslim immigrants in Europe and expressed admiration for extremist movements in the US.
Separately, as a precaution, New Zealand police have carried out a controlled explosion on suspicious bags on a street in the centre of Auckland.
Absolutely nothing as of yet to link this incident with the Christchurch attacks.
Christchurch remains in lockdown this evening, and mosques around the country have been told to close after the attacks.
Of the 40 confirmed deaths so far, 30 were at the Masjid Al Noor mosque.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is travelling to the city this evening.
The Australian Prime Minister has said flags will fly at half mast out of respect and in condolence with those who died today.
More eyewitness accounts here.
Len Peneha told Sky News that he saw a man dressed in black enter the Masjid Al Noor mosque and then heard dozens of gunshots.
He said: “There were three in the hallway, at the door leading into the mosque, and people inside the mosque.
“I don’t understand how anyone could do this to these people, to anyone. It’s ridiculous.
I’ve lived next door to this mosque for about five years and the people are great, they’re very friendly.
Police had earlier said four people were arrested.
But in her press conference, Ardern said three. It is not immediately clear why this number has changed.
The Bangladesh cricket team are currently in New Zealand to play a series of matches.
They were reportedly on their team bus on the way to one of the mosques for Friday prayers when the shooting started.
Opening batsman Tamim Iqbal tweeted: “Entire team got saved from active shooters. Frightening experience and please keep us in your prayers.”
Player Mushfiqur Rahim also posted: “Alhamdulillah Allah save us today while shooting in Christchurch in the mosque. We (were) extremely lucky…never want to see this things happen again….pray for us.”
There are currently 48 people receiving treatment in hospital, with 20 seriously injured, Sky News is reporting.
Photos coming in from the scenes show a heavy police presence, and stunned people left reeling from the attack.
Here’s more from Ardern. She confirms the four arrested weren’t on terror watchlists.
She says we can expect an update from the police commissioner in the next half hour.
A Guardian reporter at the scene of the Linwood mosque has been speaking to Hassan (29), a Sri Lankan who has lived in New Zealand for six months.
He said the shooter was screaming and firing his gun wildly in every direction.
“I thought New Zealand was a safe, peaceful country for everyone,” he said. “I came here because I knew there were no wars. Police told me ‘I am sorry, this is the first time this has ever in this country.’ I don’t know who is dead or alive. I am waiting.”
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has confirmed that an Australian citizen was among the four people arrested.
In a series of tweets, he described to the attacker as an “extremist, right-wing, violent terrorist”.
“Australians stand with all New Zealanders today during this dark time where hate and violence has stolen their peace and innocence,” he said.
So far, Adern described what happened as a “terrorist attack” that was “well planned”.
She said that New Zealand was attacked the country “represents diversity”, and now the threat level has been raised from low to high.
Ardern added that the attackers were not on terror watchlists.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is giving a press conference on the attacks.
The New Zealand Herald is streaming it live here.
Eyewitnesses have said that the attack at the Masjid Al Noor mosque in Christchurch lasted around 20 minutes, with the gunman going from room to room.
One witness told stuff.co.nz he was praying when he heard shooting — and then saw his wife lying dead on the footpath outside when he fled.
Another man said he saw children being shot.
“There were bodies all over,” he said.
An eyewitness told Radio New Zealand that he heard shots fired and four people were lying on the ground, with “blood everywhere”.
Another witness, Mohan Ibrahim, told the New Zealand Herald that at first they thought it was an “electric shock” but then people started to run.
“I still have friends inside,” he said. “I have been calling my friends but there are many I haven’t heard from. I am scared for my friends’ lives.”
It is believed that a shooter streamed his attack on Facebook Live, but this has not been officially confirmed.
According to analysis from AFP, the video appears to be genuine.
New Zealand police described it as “extremely distressing” and urged web users not to share it.
A manifesto had also been posted online on accounts linked to the same Facebook page, suggesting the attack was racially motivated.
A social media account had also posted a number of pictures of a semi-automatic weapon covered in the names of historical figures, many of whom were involved in the killing of Muslims.
Eyewitnesses have described victims being shot at close range, with women and children also believed to be among those killed.
A Palestinian man who was in one of the mosques said he saw someone being shot in the head.
“I heard three quick shots, then after about 10 seconds it started again. It must have been an automatic – no one could pull a trigger that quick,” the man, who did not wish to be named, told AFP.
“Then people started running out. Some were covered in blood,” he said, adding that he joined the fleeing crowd and managed to escape.
Here’s what we know so far:
- At least 40 people have died after shootings at two mosques in New Zealand during Friday prayers.
- Gunmen entered a mosque and started shooting indiscriminately, witnesses reported.
- Police have arrested three men and a woman, but have warned there could be other attackers at large.
- Police commissioner Mike Bush has confirmed a number of improvised explosive devices attached to vehicles have been made safe.
- Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said today marked “one of New Zealand’s darkest days.
