This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Friday 15 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Liveblog

12,980 Views 12 Comments
Share

NEW ZEALAND HAS been left reeling today after shootings at two mosques in the city of Christchurch left at least 40 people dead.

Police have arrested three people in connection with the attacks but warned that there could be other attackers at large. 

Follow all the updates as they develop this morning here.

Posted by on Friday, 15 March 2019

Police Commissioner Mike Bush is speaking now.

The death toll is now 49 people. 

Another eyewitness has described a “peaceful, calm and quiet” scene at the Masjid Al Noor mosque as Friday prayers were in progress.

A man identified as Ramzan told reporters: “As it is when the sermon starts, you could hear a pin drop.

It started in the main room… I was in the side room, so I didn’t see who was shooting but I saw that some people were running out to my room where I was in. I saw some people had blood on their body and some people were limping.

For context on the comments made by that Australian senator, he received just 19 votes but got in when a competitor was disqualified.

In Australia, New South Wales Police has issued a statement and said “there is no ongoing or specific threat to any mosque or place of worship in Sydney or across New South Wales”.

However, police have increased patrols and have reached out to community and religious leaders in the wake of the Christchurch attack.

Irish rugby legend Ronan O’Gara, who coaches with the local rugby team Crusaders, has also tweeted support for those affected by the shootings.

A statement has just been issued by David Meates, the chief executive of the Canterbury District Health Board.

He said: “Forty-eight patients, ranging from young children to adults with gunshot wounds are being treated at Christchurch Hospital. Injuries range from critical to minor.  Additional patients with gunshot wounds presented to other health facilities in the community.

Around 200 family members are on site awaiting news of their loved ones. Together with police we are providing support to these people.

Unless it’s essential, we ask that people don’t come to visit patients Christchurch Hospital, as we are trying to reduce the numbers of people on the hospital site.

Meates also said that once the physical health of victims is cared for, provisions will be made to focus on the “psychosocial wellbeing of our wider Canterbury community”.

To some Irish reaction now.

Culture Minister Josepha Madigan – who is in Japan for St Patrick’s Day – said her thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by the “senseless and truly shocking events in Christchurch”.

Chief Imam of the Islamic Centre of Ireland, Shaykh Dr Umar Al-Qadri, said: “We must unite against all forms of terrorism.”

Just to give you an idea of the size of the city here.

Christchurch is home to around 375,000 people, and the mosques are located either side of the city centre.

christchurch Source: Google Maps

The planned press conference from Police Commissioner Mike Bush has been pushed back to 8am Irish time.

We’ll bring you the updates when he starts speaking.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison expressed his sympathies for New Zealand today and said Australia stood with its neighbour after this atrocity.

This statement from a senator in the north-east Australian province of Queensland takes a different view.

Fraser Anning said: “The real cause of bloodshed on New Zealand streets today is the immigration programme which allowed Muslim fanatics to migrate to New Zealand in the first place.

Let us be clear, while Muslims may have been the victims today, usually they are the perpetrators.

One of the shooters was allegedly livestreaming on Facebook as he shot a number of people at one of the mosques.

Analysis from AFP have suggested the video is genuine.

Here’s what Facebook has had to say about it: “Our hearts go out to the victims, their families and the community affected by this horrendous act.

New Zealand Police alerted us to a video on Facebook shortly after the livestream commenced and we removed both the shooter’s Facebook account and the video. We’re also removing any praise or support for the crime and the shooter or shooters as soon as we’re aware.

One of the alleged attackers – referred to as an “extremist, right-wing, violent terrorist” by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

This suspect appears to have posted a 74-page manifesto on Twitter and on the online forum 8chan, the Huffington Post reported.

In these, he is said to have declared his hatred for Muslim immigrants in Europe and expressed admiration for extremist movements in the US. 

Separately, as a precaution, New Zealand police have carried out a controlled explosion on suspicious bags on a street in the centre of Auckland.

Absolutely nothing as of yet to link this incident with the Christchurch attacks. 

Christchurch remains in lockdown this evening, and mosques around the country have been told to close after the attacks.

Of the 40 confirmed deaths so far, 30 were at the Masjid Al Noor mosque.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is travelling to the city this evening. 

The Australian Prime Minister has said flags will fly at half mast out of respect and in condolence with those who died today.

More eyewitness accounts here.

Len Peneha told Sky News that he saw a man dressed in black enter the Masjid Al Noor mosque and then heard dozens of gunshots.

He said: “There were three in the hallway, at the door leading into the mosque, and people inside the mosque.

“I don’t understand how anyone could do this to these people, to anyone. It’s ridiculous.

I’ve lived next door to this mosque for about five years and the people are great, they’re very friendly.

Police had earlier said four people were arrested. 

But in her press conference, Ardern said three. It is not immediately clear why this number has changed. 

The Bangladesh cricket team are currently in New Zealand to play a series of matches.

They were reportedly on their team bus on the way to one of the mosques for Friday prayers when the shooting started.

Opening batsman Tamim Iqbal tweeted: “Entire team got saved from active shooters. Frightening experience and please keep us in your prayers.”

Player Mushfiqur Rahim also posted: “Alhamdulillah Allah save us today while shooting in Christchurch in the mosque. We (were) extremely lucky…never want to see this things happen again….pray for us.”

There are currently 48 people receiving treatment in hospital, with 20 seriously injured, Sky News is reporting.

Photos coming in from the scenes show a heavy police presence, and stunned people left reeling from the attack.

New Zealand Mosque Shooting Source: Mark Baker/PA Images

New Zealand Mosque Shooting Source: Mark Baker/PA Images

New Zealand Mosque Shooting Source: Mark Baker/PA Images

NEW ZEALAND-CHRISTCHURCH-SHOOTING Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

Here’s more from Ardern. She confirms the four arrested weren’t on terror watchlists.

She says we can expect an update from the police commissioner in the next half hour.

A Guardian reporter at the scene of the Linwood mosque has been speaking to Hassan (29), a Sri Lankan who has lived in New Zealand for six months.

He said the shooter was screaming and firing his gun wildly in every direction.

“I thought New Zealand was a safe, peaceful country for everyone,” he said. “I came here because I knew there were no wars. Police told me ‘I am sorry, this is the first time this has ever in this country.’ I don’t know who is dead or alive. I am waiting.”

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has confirmed that an Australian citizen was among the four people arrested.

In a series of tweets, he described to the attacker as an “extremist, right-wing, violent terrorist”. 

“Australians stand with all New Zealanders today during this dark time where hate and violence has stolen their peace and innocence,” he said.

So far, Adern described what happened as a “terrorist attack” that was “well planned”. 

She said that New Zealand was attacked the country “represents diversity”, and now the threat level has been raised from low to high.

Ardern added that the attackers were not on terror watchlists.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is giving a press conference on the attacks.

The New Zealand Herald is streaming it live here.

Posted by on Friday, 15 March 2019

Eyewitnesses have said that the attack at the Masjid Al Noor mosque in Christchurch lasted around 20 minutes, with the gunman going from room to room.

One witness told stuff.co.nz he was praying when he heard shooting — and then saw his wife lying dead on the footpath outside when he fled.

Another man said he saw children being shot.

“There were bodies all over,” he said.

An eyewitness told Radio New Zealand that he heard shots fired and four people were lying on the ground, with “blood everywhere”.

mosque Masjid Al Noor mosque Source: Google Maps

Another witness, Mohan Ibrahim, told the New Zealand Herald that at first they thought it was an “electric shock” but then people started to run. 

“I still have friends inside,” he said. “I have been calling my friends but there are many I haven’t heard from. I am scared for my friends’ lives.”

It is believed that a shooter streamed his attack on Facebook Live, but this has not been officially confirmed. 

According to analysis from AFP, the video appears to be genuine. 

New Zealand police described it as “extremely distressing” and urged web users not to share it.

A manifesto had also been posted online on accounts linked to the same Facebook page, suggesting the attack was racially motivated.

A social media account had also posted a number of pictures of a semi-automatic weapon covered in the names of historical figures, many of whom were involved in the killing of Muslims.

Eyewitnesses have described victims being shot at close range, with women and children also believed to be among those killed. 

A Palestinian man who was in one of the mosques said he saw someone being shot in the head.

“I heard three quick shots, then after about 10 seconds it started again. It must have been an automatic – no one could pull a trigger that quick,” the man, who did not wish to be named, told AFP.

“Then people started running out. Some were covered in blood,” he said, adding that he joined the fleeing crowd and managed to escape.

Here’s what we know so far:

  • At least 40 people have died after shootings at two mosques in New Zealand during Friday prayers.
  • Gunmen entered a mosque and started shooting indiscriminately, witnesses reported.
  • Police have arrested three men and a woman, but have warned there could be other attackers at large.
  • Police commissioner Mike Bush has confirmed a number of improvised explosive devices attached to vehicles have been made safe.
  • Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said today marked “one of New Zealand’s darkest days.

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		MPs have voted to delay Brexit by three months - here's what that means
    73,586  88
    2
    		Snow and spot flooding expected in the coming days
    63,608  12
    3
    		Elderly couple found dead in Donegal home may have both fallen in bedroom
    51,409  10
    Fora
    1
    		Booking app Zazu wants to solve the 'age-old' problem of awkward restaurant reservations
    320  0
    2
    		GoFundMe's gradually growing its Dublin base as it shakes up the 'very sleepy' charity sector
    103  0
    3
    		After years running the Science Gallery cafe, Cloud Picker's founders will open their own space
    67  0
    The42
    1
    		'It's nice that they've shown interest in me... but I feel Irish so that's who I want to play for'
    41,262  2
    2
    		Roof debate rages as Wales request closure, while Schmidt prefers match in open air
    38,102  33
    3
    		Possible Heineken Cup semi-final venues for Irish provinces confirmed
    26,017  41
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Pat Laffan, famed for the roles of Georgie Burgess and Pat Mustard, has died
    18,358  27
    2
    		Eek, Una Healy new breakup tune sounds like a dig at ex Ben Foden... it's The Dredge
    5,700  0
    3
    		Skin Deep: I used one product you probably own already to create this look
    4,890  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Teenager pleads guilty to repeatedly slamming door into girl's head
    Teenager pleads guilty to repeatedly slamming door into girl's head
    Man (35) charged over theft of 800 year-old mummified 'Crusader' head from Dublin church
    Student who engaged in 'extreme bullying' escapes conviction but told to donate €1,000 to poor box
    GARDAí
    Renewed appeal for information over disappearance of 19 year-old Julianna Moore Gita
    Renewed appeal for information over disappearance of 19 year-old Julianna Moore Gita
    Man arrested and €150k in cash seized after gardaí stop speeding van on N2
    17% increase in drink and drug driving arrests in first two months of 2019 compared with last year
    DUBLIN
    Dublin Bus investigating footage of man hanging onto back of moving bus
    Dublin Bus investigating footage of man hanging onto back of moving bus
    Dublin now in top 5 most expensive places to rent in Europe, research finds
    'There had been enormous worry': Direct Provision centre to remain open - and three others get the green light
    DERRY
    One former British soldier to be charged with two killings on Bloody Sunday in 1972
    One former British soldier to be charged with two killings on Bloody Sunday in 1972
    'After 47 years, this is a moment': Anxious wait for families before Bloody Sunday announcement
    Northern Ireland Coast Guard unit forced to stand down following burglary during Storm Gareth

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie