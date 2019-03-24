This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Sunday 24 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

National remembrance service to be held in New Zealand for mosque attack victims

50 people were killed and dozens more injured in the mass shooting at two mosques last week.

By Hayley Halpin Sunday 24 Mar 2019, 1:26 PM
1 hour ago 1,451 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4558246
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

A NATIONAL REMEMBRANCE service for the victims of the attacks of mosques in New Zealand will be held next Friday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced. 

The service will be held in Christchurch in Hagley Park and will be jointly led by the Government of New Zealand, the city of Christchurch, Ngāi Tahu and the Muslim community.

Fifty people were killed and dozens more injured in the mass shooting at two mosques in Christchurch on Friday 15 March. 

Australian-born Brenton Tarrant (28) filmed himself carrying out the horrific attack. The self-professed white supremacist made a white power symbol when in court.

Over the past week, victims’ funerals took place, with a father and son among the first people to be laid to rest.

“The National Remembrance Service provides an opportunity for Cantabrians, New Zealanders and people all around the world to come together as one to honour the victims of the terrorist attack,” Jacinda Ardern said. 

In the week since the unprecedented terror attack there has been an outpouring of grief and love in our country. The service will be a chance to once again show that New Zealanders are compassionate, inclusive and diverse, and that we will protect those values.

Ardern added that it is anticipated that international visitors will also want to attend the service.

The details of the service, including exact location, broadcast arrangements and order of service will be announced later in the week.

Vigil

This announcement comes as up to 40,000 people attended a vigil today at Hagley Park. 

It was held on a stage that had been set up for a concert by Canadian singer Bryan Adams that was cancelled after the attacks.

New Zealand Mosque Shooting Armed police patrolling the vigil in Hagley Park Source: Mark Baker via AP

The names of each of the 50 people killed were read out.

Okirano Tilaia, the head boy at Cashmere High School, which lost two students in the attack, cited Martin Luther King Jr in his speech, saying he conquered people with love, peace and solidarity.

He said:

Darkness cannot drive out darkness, only light can. And hatred cannot drive out hatred, only love can. 

New Zealand Mosque Shooting People embrace is a show of love during the vigil Source: Mark Baker

New Zealand has been holding a series of memorials since the attacks.

On Friday, people across the nation observed the Muslim call to prayer one week after the attacks.

Brenton Tarrant has been charged with murder in the attacks and is scheduled to make his next court appearance on 5 April.

Includes reporting by Associated Press

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Funeral takes place for Ruth Maguire who went missing during hen party last weekend
    60,836  16
    2
    		Donaldson says Ireland should join the Commonwealth, Coveney says it's not on the table
    54,506  125
    3
    		Six drug deals and a fistfight at a Dublin shopping centre: One hour at a crack cocaine hotspot
    51,410  54
    Fora
    1
    		How Perpetua took the 'best of nightclubs' to build a gym for the aspirational tech elite
    379  0
    2
    		Irish-founded tech unicorn Intercom is bolstering its podcasting game plan
    142  0
    The42
    1
    		John Delaney steps down as chief executive to take up new FAI position
    122,586  127
    2
    		As it happened: Gibraltar vs Ireland, Euro 2020 qualifier
    52,931  89
    3
    		Player ratings: How the Boys in Green fared against Gibraltar
    41,870  58
    DailyEdge
    1
    		We asked you what moment made you realise you had entered adulthood, and here's what you said
    6,321  0
    2
    		Toying with the idea of a tea top? Here are our favourite high-street offerings
    3,292  0
    3
    		Can You Name These Minor Characters From Old MTV Shows?
    3,158  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    DUBLIN
    LIVE: Limerick v Dublin, Galway v Waterford - Allianz Hurling League semi-finals
    LIVE: Limerick v Dublin, Galway v Waterford - Allianz Hurling League semi-finals
    Six drug deals and a fistfight at a Dublin shopping centre: One hour at a crack cocaine hotspot
    The planned new Harcourt Street 'superpub' that fought Dublin council and won is battling city planners again
    LEO VARADKAR
    Any tax loopholes used by vulture funds won't be closed down until the autumn, says Taoiseach
    Any tax loopholes used by vulture funds won't be closed down until the autumn, says Taoiseach
    Taoiseach promises income tax cuts and rules out entering government with Sinn Féin
    If UK seek long extension, they'll have to run candidates in European elections, says Coveney
    RUGBY
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
    D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip
    OPINION
    The Irish for: Irish is the first language of the constitution. Here's some legal terminology as Gaeilge
    The Irish for: Irish is the first language of the constitution. Here's some legal terminology as Gaeilge
    Opinion: How you see the Irish economy depends on if you're a glass half-full or half-empty kind of person
    Sebastian Barry: Fragment of a coffin ship journal, author unknown

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie