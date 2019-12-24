This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
New Zealand police call off search for two people missing after volcanic eruption

Authorities have recovered the bodies of 16 of the 18 people killed in the blast.

By AFP Tuesday 24 Dec 2019, 9:09 AM
Image: PA
NEW ZEALAND POLICE  have called off the search for two people missing after the White Island volcanic eruption.

There were 47 people, mainly Australian tourists, on the island when it erupted on 9 December, and 25 remain in hospital. Many are still in a critical condition.

Authorities have recovered the bodies of 16 of the 18 people killed in the blast at the popular adventure tourist destination, but two have not been found.

“The search for the two missing victims of the Whakaari/White Island eruption has been suspended,” police superintendent Andy McGregor said today.

McGregor said they made the decision after “extensive shoreline and substantial aerial searches” of the area.

“Sadly no further items of significance have been located,” he said.

Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

A team of special forces troops also went onto the island and retrieved six bodies despite the threat of another eruption.

Related Read

15.12.19 Explainer: What happened with the White island volcanic eruption?

Police yesterday confirmed another death in hospital, taking the toll to 19, including the two people missing.

Police said the families had been informed of the decision to suspend the search but were ready to respond should more information come to light.

- © AFP 2019.

About the author
AFP

