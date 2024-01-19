Newborn baby found in shopping bag on London street by dog walker

A newborn baby was found in a shopping bag on the street of a London suburb by a dog walker last night.

Police said the person who discovered the baby girl demonstrated quick thinking in keeping her warm until paramedics arrived and took her to hospital.

It is understood the baby was only wrapped in a towel when she was discovered just after 11 pm.

The baby was found in Newham, at the junction of Greenway and High Street. Last night temperatures in London plummeted as low as -6 degrees.

Chief Superintendent Simon Crick said that he is pleased to report that the baby is uninjured and is being well taken care of by hospital staff.

He said that the actions of the person who found her contributed to “saving the baby’s life”.

Crick said that the thoughts of police are now on the baby’s mother.

“We are extremely concerned for her welfare as she will have been through a traumatic ordeal and will be in need of immediate medical attention following the birth,” he said.

Crick added that trained medics and specialist officers are on standby, ready to support the woman. He urged her to walk to the nearest hospital or police station, or to get in touch over the phone.

“If you are the baby’s mother please know that your daughter is well, no matter what your circumstances please do seek help by dialling 999,” he said.

He also urged anyone with related information to get in touch with the police.