Saturday 22 April 2023 Dublin: 8°C
Photo of gardaí at the scene of the assault last month.
# Piercetown
Man arrested in relation to fatal assault in Newbridge last month
The man – aged in his 30s – was arrested yesterday.
2.8k
0
1 hour ago

A MAN HAS been arrested as part of an investigation into the fatal assault of a man outside a residence in Newbridge, Co Kildare last month.

 The man – aged in his 30s – was arrested yesterday and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda station in Co. Kildare.

On 8 March a man aged in his 40s was discovered with serious injuries at around 10.30am outside a residence in the Piercetown area of Newbridge. 

He was taken to Naas General Hospital where he later died from injuries. 

A man was previously arrested in connection to the investigation but was released without charge.

Anyone with information that can assist gardaí with the investigation is asked to contact Newbridge Garda Station on 045 440 0180, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Author
Cormac Fitzgerald
