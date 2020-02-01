Gardaí treating serious assault at Newbridge train station as possible hate crime

GARDAÍ IN KILDARE are investigating a serious assault that took place at around 6.40pm last night at Newbridge train station.

A man in his 20s received stab wounds in the suspected homophobic assault. He was taken to Tallaght University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

It’s understood gardaí are investigating the incident as a possible hate crime.

A forensic examination has been carried out at the scene.

No arrests have yet been made.

Gardaí said in a statement the force has a significant focus on enhancing the identification, reporting, investigation and prosecution of hate crimes as part of its diversity and integration strategy.