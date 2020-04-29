This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 29 April, 2020
Man (60s) in critical condition following assault in Newbridge home

Gardaí in Newbridge are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

By Adam Daly Wednesday 29 Apr 2020, 1:11 PM
Wednesday 29 Apr 2020, 1:11 PM
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the Moore Park area, Newbridge yesterday evening between the hours of 8.30pm and 9.30pm.
Image: Google Street View
Image: Google Street View

GARDAÍ IN KILDARE are appealing for witnesses in relation to an assault at a house in Newbridge last night. 

A man in his 60s received serious injuries during the assault at approximately 9pm at a house in the Moore Park area. It is understood that assault occurred during an attempted break-in. 

He was taken to Naas General Hospital where his condition has been described as critical.

The scene is currently preserved and a full technical examination is being conducted, gardaí said. 

Gardaí in Newbridge are appealing for any witnesses or anyone who may have been in the Moore Park area between 8.30pm and 9.30pmto come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Newbridge Garda Station on 045 431 212, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

