Dublin: 6 °C Thursday 6 February, 2020
Teenage boy arrested over assault at Newbridge train station

Gardaí are investigating the incident as a possible hate crime.

By Adam Daly Thursday 6 Feb 2020, 5:58 PM
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

GARDAÍ IN KILDARE have arrested a teenage boy in connection with a serious assault that occurred at Newbridge train station last Friday.  

A man aged in his 20s received apparent stab wounds and was taken to Tallaght University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Gardaí are investigating the incident as a possible hate crime.

The teenage boy was arrested today on suspicion of assault causing harm.

He is currently being detained at Newbridge Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

A man in his late teens was also previously questioned in connection with this assault and an investigation file is being prepared for direction.

Investigations into the assault are ongoing.

Gardaí said in a statement that the force has a significant focus on enhancing the identification, reporting, investigation and prosecution of hate crimes as part of its diversity and integration strategy.

Comments have been closed for legal reasons.

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

