Dublin: 5°C Thursday 8 April 2021
Man (30s) in 'serious' condition after Newbridge stabbing

A man in his 30s was arrested in connection with the incident last night.

By Adam Daly Thursday 8 Apr 2021, 9:01 AM
Newbridge Garda Station
Image: GoogleStreetView
GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a man in connection with an alleged stabbing incident in Newbridge, Co Kildare last night.

A man (30s), was discovered with an apparent stab wound when gardaí attend the scene on Thomas Street shortly after 7.30pm.

He was treated at the scene by emergency services before he was removed by ambulance to St James’s Hospital where his condition is understood to be serious but stable.

A man, also in his 30s, was arrested in connection with the incident and is currently detained at Newbridge Garda Station where he can be held for up to 24 hours.

The scene was preserved overnight and will be examined by local scenes of crime officers this morning.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident is asked to contact gardaí, particularly those with camera footage from the Main Street / Thomas Street area of Newbridge at the time of the incident.

“The investigation is ongoing and further updates will follow,” a garda spokesperson said.

Anyone with information can contact Newbridge Garda Station (045) 431 212, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

