Woman (40s) due to appear in court in connection with deaths of three children in Dublin

A WOMAN IN her 40s is due to appear in court in connection with the deaths of three children at a house in Dublin on Friday.

She is due to appear in the Criminal Courts of Justice this afternoon at 4.30pm.

The three siblings, Conor (9), Darragh (7) and Carla (3) McGinley were discovered at around 7.45pm on Friday at Parson’s Court, Newcastle by responding gardaí.

The woman, who was arrested yesterday on suspicion of murder, was taken to hospital for treatment on Friday evening. She is currently detained at Clondalkin Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

