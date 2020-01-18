This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 18 January, 2020
Canadians awake to record-breaking snowfall as emergency called

Snowfall of 76.2cm was recorded at St John’s International Airport in Newfoundland yesterday.

By Press Association Saturday 18 Jan 2020, 3:47 PM
1 hour ago 13,178 Views 21 Comments
THE DEPTH OF record-breaking snowfall in Canada has been laid bare by a family opening their garage door.

Leigh Antle filmed the moment her husband opened the door to their house in St John’s, Newfoundland, where 76.2cm of snow fell yesterday – the most in a single day in the Canadian province.

The blizzards have caused a rare state of emergency to be called, the first in the region since 1984, according to St John’s mayor Danny Breen.

Mrs Antle, 39, said local petrol stations are out of fuel due to anticipation of the storm and snowploughs have been pulled off streets, unable to cope.

“Thankfully, we still have power, but a lot of people don’t,” she told the PA news agency.

“The winds are extremely high, which when combined with the snow has made conditions much worse.”

Mrs Antle added her eight-year-old son Conner “very much enjoyed” his day off school yesterday.

The 24-hour snowfall, measured at St John’s International Airport, broke a record which has stood in Newfoundland since 1999 when 68.5cm fell.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary has warned residents to stay off roads, prepare for power outages and keep food and water on hand.

“This is an unprecedented kind of event,” said Constable James Cadigan. 

Press Association

