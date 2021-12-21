No visitors in Newgrange chamber again this year but here’s how to watch the sunrise event

FOR THE SECOND year in a row, members of the public will not be admitted to Newgrange to view the Winter Solstice sunrise as the chamber remains closed due to Covid-19.

The solstice sunrise event will once again be live-streamed from within the chamber, and can be viewed live here from 8.45am today and tomorrow.

The Winter Solstice is an astronomical phenomenon that marks the shortest day and the longest night of the year. In the Northern Hemisphere, the Winter Solstice happens on 21 or 22 December.

At sunrise on the shortest day of the year, for 17 minutes, direct sunlight can enter the Newgrange monument through the specially contrived small opening above the entrance known as the ‘roof box’ to illuminate the chamber.

“I understand the disappointment of the public with the closure of the Chamber, especially at this significant time of the year, but we have to be mindful of the Government Guidelines in relation to Covid-19 and the health and safety of our visitors at all times,” Minister of State with responsibility for the Office of Public Works Patrick O’Donovan said.

The Department of Housing asked that members of the public do not to travel directly to the site, as there will be road closures in place around Newgrange itself.

While the tomb chamber has remained closed during the pandemic, the National Monuments Service and the OPW have been able to expand their archaeological research programme and gather further information on the Winter Solstice phenomenon over the month of December.

The research project is measuring and monitoring in great detail the movement of the winter sunlight coming through the roof box into the passage and chamber to determine how the beam of dawn light interplays with the chamber as we move towards Solstice and then past it.