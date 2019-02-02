This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Saturday 2 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Driver jailed after injuring child by crashing into buggy and speeding away from scene in London

Mantas Kaupas was sentenced yesterday at Snaresbrook Crown Court.

By Sean Murray Saturday 2 Feb 2019, 4:28 PM
1 hour ago 3,843 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4473626
Image: Met Police
Image: Met Police

A MAN HAS been jailed for 18 months for driving offences, after he collided with a buggy in the Newham area of east London.

Mantas Kaupas, 37, was sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court yesterday after being convicted of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and dangerous driving.

He’s also been banned from driving for 33 months.

Just before 11pm on 22 May 2017, a couple were out walking with their 13-month old child who was in a buggy along Upton Lane. 

As they used a zebra crossing, a white BMW crashed into the buggy.

The driver fled the scene, going through a red traffic light. 

The child was taken to the Royal London Hospital where he received treatment for a head injury. He was discharged a week later.

Police found the car abandoned less than a mile away from the collision.

Kaupas was identified as the owner, and arrested the following day. He denied driving the car, and claimed he’d been at home all night.

Detective constable Adam Daisley said: “It is only a matter of luck that the child did not suffer more serious injuries. Kaupas’s driving was unacceptable and the fact that he drove away shows his disdain at what he did.

He lied to officers about this whereabouts that night but his alibi was quickly disproven by thorough investigative work.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Big freeze: Weather warning in place for weekend as Met Éireann warns of severe frost
    88,346  33
    2
    		Woman whose boyfriend was killed and dumped in slurry pit complained to gardaí over missing person posters
    41,765  0
    3
    		'There's a good chance we'll have to': Trump hints that he might declare state of emergency
    35,979  79
    Fora
    1
    		Aer Lingus exposed over 100 job applicants' details in an email blunder
    264  0
    2
    		Why Dublin's MetroLink is too important to succumb to the whingers and naysayers
    113  0
    The42
    1
    		Ireland U20 show attacking intent to grab brilliant bonus point win over England
    48,820  63
    2
    		LIVE: Ireland v England, Six Nations
    39,468  38
    3
    		Ireland unable to bridge the gap as ruthless England run riot at Donnybrook
    36,163  39
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Note to Michael Rapaport: You can't dictate how people behave in the wake of personal trauma
    4,794  0
    2
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Friday
    4,773  0
    3
    		How Well Do You Know St. Brigid?
    3,312  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Man jailed for 18 years over €92k robbery in which three women were abducted from home
    Man jailed for 18 years over €92k robbery in which three women were abducted from home
    Woman whose boyfriend was killed and dumped in slurry pit complained to gardaí over missing person posters
    Molly and Tom Martens appeal hears evidence excluded from trial supported self-defence claim
    HSE
    'Grotesque and reprehensible': Harris 'extraordinarily concerned' over alleged leak of patient's details after abortion
    'Grotesque and reprehensible': Harris 'extraordinarily concerned' over alleged leak of patient's details after abortion
    Multiple investigations under way over alleged leak of patient's details after abortion at NMH
    HSE reports 25 deaths in flu season but says it appears to have hit its peak
    GARDAí
    Gardaí finish search after 'substantial quantity' of ammunition found in Louth
    Gardaí finish search after 'substantial quantity' of ammunition found in Louth
    Multiple shots fired at house in Ballymun
    Gardaí investigate after two Quinn company employees allegedly assaulted in Cavan
    IRELAND
    LIVE: Ireland v England, Six Nations
    LIVE: Ireland v England, Six Nations
    Ireland's showdown with England the perfect Six Nations starter
    'He’s a big game player' - Cooney ready for possible Six Nations debut

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie