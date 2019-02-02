Driver jailed after injuring child by crashing into buggy and speeding away from scene in London

A MAN HAS been jailed for 18 months for driving offences, after he collided with a buggy in the Newham area of east London.

Mantas Kaupas, 37, was sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court yesterday after being convicted of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and dangerous driving.

He’s also been banned from driving for 33 months.

Just before 11pm on 22 May 2017, a couple were out walking with their 13-month old child who was in a buggy along Upton Lane.

As they used a zebra crossing, a white BMW crashed into the buggy.

The driver fled the scene, going through a red traffic light.

The child was taken to the Royal London Hospital where he received treatment for a head injury. He was discharged a week later.

Police found the car abandoned less than a mile away from the collision.

Kaupas was identified as the owner, and arrested the following day. He denied driving the car, and claimed he’d been at home all night.

Detective constable Adam Daisley said: “It is only a matter of luck that the child did not suffer more serious injuries. Kaupas’s driving was unacceptable and the fact that he drove away shows his disdain at what he did.