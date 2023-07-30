Advertisement

# Newry
Police say that arson attack could have had 'catastrophic' consequences
Detectives in Newry are appealing for witnesses and information after the arson attack.
19 minutes ago

POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland have said that a fire that was lit intentionally at a residential property could have had “catastrophic” consequences if it wasn’t for the swift actions of the emergency services.

Detectives in Newry are appealing for witnesses and information after the arson attack, which occurred in the Stream Street area of the town.

“Just after 4.40am today, Sunday 30th July, we received a report from our colleagues in Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service of a fire at a residential property in the Stream Street area,” said Detective Sergeant Dougherty.

“They confirmed that ignition was deliberate. Extensive damage was caused to the property, and the fire caused a leak in an external gas pipe.

This was a serious fire, and the gas leak threatened the lives of the residents of the property and their neighbours. Thankfully, they were all evacuated safely, but if our Fire Service colleagues had not acted so swiftly the consequences of this fire could have been catastrophic.

Dougherty said that police were treating the report as “arson with intent to endanger life” and that enquiries were ongoing.

“We are appealing to anyone with information, or who may have witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area, to get in touch,” he said.

People in the North can contact police on 101, quoting reference number 427 of 30/07/23.

Anyone can also make a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or, via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org.

