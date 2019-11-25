This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Monday 25 November, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Bomb parts picked up by child in Newry

A number of homes were evacuated in the Violet Hill Avenue area of Newry.

By Press Association Monday 25 Nov 2019, 9:31 PM
15 minutes ago 997 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4906053
The Violet Hill Avenue area in Newry.
Image: Google Maps
The Violet Hill Avenue area in Newry.
The Violet Hill Avenue area in Newry.
Image: Google Maps

THE COMPONENT PARTS of a bomb were picked up by a child in Newry, police in Northern Ireland have said.

A suspicious object found in the Violet Hill Avenue area on Sunday led to a 24-hour security alert and a number of homes were evacuated.

The alert ended this afternoon.

The PSNI said that army bomb disposal experts carried out a controlled explosion on what are believed to have been the component parts for an explosive device and a number of items were taken away for forensic examination.

Superintendent Jane Humphries said: “We believe these to be component parts of an explosive device. When such items are left in a public area they can be innocently handled by anyone and on this occasion it was picked up by a child.”

“I appreciate the disruption this has caused, however, when it comes to keeping people safe we do not take chances. I can only reinforce to everyone that if you see anything suspicious please do not lift it or approach it,” she added. 

She appealed for anyone with information to contact police on 101.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie