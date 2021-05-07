The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #HOMELESSNESS 38 people who were known to homeless services died in the first three months of 2021.

2. #SUSPENDED Twitter has suspended eight additional accounts linked to the anonymous Twitter account associated with former Sunday Independent columnist Eoghan Harris.

3. #PREGNANCY The HSE is reminding hospitals that partners of pregnant women should be allowed to be present at 20-week scans unless there is a “documented risk” from an outbreak.

4. #HOUSING More than 1,000 people have been granted permission to stay in Ireland are still living in Direct Provision centres because they do not have access to other accommodation.

5. #BUZZ An Asian hornet has been identified in the wild in Ireland for the first time after it was found “alive but dying” in a north Dublin home.