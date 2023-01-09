Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #BRAZIL Thousands of supporters of Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil’s former president, stormed the capital’s congress, supreme court and presidential palace.
2. #COURT Cork District Court heard that the State is awaiting directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions in connection with the case of a man charged with the murder of 28-year-old Brazilian national Bruna Fonseca.
3. #HEALTH SYSTEM The HSE’s chief clinical officer said a fall in the number of patients on trolleys was as a result of a “whole system response” but that asking hospital staff to work across weekends is “not sustainable in the long run”.
4. #FLOODING The UN Secretary General called for “massive investments” to help Pakistan recover from last year’s devastating floods and better resist climate change.
5. #CHRISTMAS SHOPPING Grocery sales increased by 10% in the four weeks before Christmas compared to the same period in 2021 – though grocery price inflation stood at 15.4% for the last three months of the year.
