Man (80s) dies after being knocked down by car in Wexford

A MAN IN his 80s has died following a road traffic collision in Wexford.

The incident happened at around 7.30pm at Knockavilla, New Ross.

A pedestrian, a man in his 80s, sustained serious injuries and was taken to University Hospital Waterford where he later passed away. No other injuries were reported.

The road is currently closed and Forensic Collision Investigators are carrying out a technical examination of the scene. Local diversions are in place.

A garda spokesman said: “Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Knockavilla area or in the Ring Road area of New Ross between 7:15pm and 7:30pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact New Ross Garda Station on 051 426030, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”