# Front Pages
'The Untruth Hurts' and 'The FightBak' - newspapers react to Ryan Tubridy's day in the spotlight
Ryan Tubridy and his agent Noel Kelly as they went before two Oireachtas committees for lengthy questioning sessions.
56 minutes ago

IT WAS A gruelling day yesterday for RTÉ presenter Ryan Tubridy and his agent Noel Kelly as they went before two Oireachtas committees for lengthy questioning sessions.

Answering questions from members of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and then the Media Committee, Tubridy and Kelly set out their version of events in the ongoing saga surrounding secret payments made to Tubridy.

Yesterday morning, RTÉ disputed the statements made by the two men to the committees.

The committee sessions shed some light on how the tripartite deal with Renault was made, but questions remain unanswered.

Unsurprisingly, the front pages of Irish newspapers are all about yesterday’s hearings. 

The Irish Independent says “New RTÉ boss opens door to sale of Montrose”, as it reports that the national broadcaster could sell of its Dublin 4 campus as part of major plans to overhaul the company. 

The Irish Examiner leads with a quote: “‘This is not the Ryan Tubridy scandal. This is the RTÉ scandal’.”

F0yhCBKXgAEHYkM

The Irish Times leads with: “Tubridy accuses RTÉ of misleading the public on payments saga”

Screenshot 2023-07-12 075536

The Irish Daily Mail leads with Tubridy telling yesterday’s committee that he “could be out of a job by Friday”.

F0yhCAYWYAAx1Hn

The Sun has chosen to focus on Tubridy’s opening statement, in which he laid out seven “untruths”. The paper’s front page headline reads: “The untruth hurts”

F0yhCADWIAIYAyu

The Irish Daily Mirror has worked in a play on the new RTÉ director general’s name, Kevin Bakhurst, headlining with: “Tubs: The fightbak” 

Screenshot 2023-07-12 075242

Author
Hayley Halpin
hayley@thejournal.ie
@HayleyHalpin1
