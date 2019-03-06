This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Wednesday 6 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Newstalk Breakfast goes seven days as new hosts unveiled for weekend shows

New hosts Gav Reilly, Sinead Ryan, Susan Keogh and Vincent Wall will be on weekend shows.

By Sean Murray Wednesday 6 Mar 2019, 12:37 PM
29 minutes ago 3,750 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4526451

pjimage (80) Clockwise from top left: Sinead Ryan, Susan Keogh, Gav Reilly, Vincent Wall Source: Newstalk

NEWSTALK TODAY ANNOUNCED an overhaul of its weekend schedule, with new shows and new presenters set to feature when it takes effect from this Saturday.

Its Monday-to-Friday morning show Newstalk Breakfast has been extended to seven days, with Susan Keogh taking the reins between 8am and 9am on Saturday and Sunday.

Journalist and broadcaster Sinead Ryan will have a new Saturday slot called the Home Show, covering the property market and all things in the home between 9am and 10am.

These new shows are coming into slots which previously featured highlights from the week’s Pat Kenny show. 

Taking Stock on Sunday mornings at 10am with Vincent Wall will take a look at the week’s big business stories and trends affecting the world economy.

Virgin Media News’ Gavan Reilly, formerly of TheJournal.ie, meanwhile is the new host of On the Record on Sundays from 11am.

Newstalk managing editor Patricia Monahan said the schedule changes were a move towards creating a fuller weekend package for listeners.

She told TheJournal.ie today: “We’ve been working on it for months. It’s great we can finally tell everybody.

The whole station constantly evolves, and we decided towards the end of last year that this was the time to do it… I have three young kids, I can’t sleep in on a Saturday morning. I’m up and I’m out and I want news. I think there are loads of people like me, and loads of younger people in that demographic that we’re going after.

Reilly told TheJournal.ie it was a “great privilege” to be asked to do the show, but said it would be a “juggling act” with his other role as political correspondent with Virgin Media News.

“[With this show] you get to peek behind the curtain, so instead of it being a traditional newspaper review where you sit around and wonder what’s going to happen next, you can scrutinise how it’s come to that point, what is the root cause that’s got us to that point,” he said.

He’s hosted the show on several occasions in recent months, which is broadcast at the same time as RTÉ’s Radio One Marian Finucane show on Sunday.

Reilly added: “The [latest radio figures] have shown there is an appetite for the show. The show itself has evolved quite a bit with the hosts it’s had over the years. I’m a bit reluctant to break the thing open and try to change it from the ground up.

There’s a lot that works with it. Without focusing too much on the other shows it’s going up against, there’s a lot it has in its favour in terms of its energy and some of its dynamism which you don’t have elsewhere… it’s evolution, rather than revolution. 

Keogh, meanwhile, said she was delighted to be the host of the breakfast show at the weekends.

She said: “It’s a new departure for Irish radio. At the minute, there’s no live news programming at this time of a Saturday and Sunday morning. 

I’d like to think the programme will be the radio equivalent of what you get in the weekend papers… I’m delighted. For me personally, I’ve been filling in for a lot of presenters on shows at Communicorp, and particularly in the last few months at Newstalk.
It’s a bit like getting to borrow someone’s really nice dress for an event. You’re absolutely delighted to get to borrow it, and you’ll mind it while you have it. But once that event is over you have to give it back. This gives me the chance to put my stamp on my own show. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Explosive devices sent to London's Heathrow Airport and Waterloo Station were posted from Dublin
    75,887  96
    2
    		Gardaí recover head of 800-year-old mummy stolen from crypt of Dublin Church
    58,126  47
    3
    		Cork auctioneer and Moore Street phone shop on latest Revenue tax defaulter list
    47,407  24
    Fora
    1
    		Thai food chain Camile is trialling its 'virtual' ramen bar in Ireland
    386  0
    2
    		Dublin Port says it's ploughing on with a plan to build temporary cruise ship facilities
    342  0
    3
    		GIVEAWAY: We've got FREE tickets to FutureScope
    283  0
    The42
    1
    		Huge shock as Graham Shaw resigns as Ireland women's hockey coach
    39,350  18
    2
    		Holders Real Madrid dumped out of Europe in humiliation against majestic Ajax
    35,598  80
    3
    		Sean Cronin set to miss out on Ireland squad for final Six Nations games
    32,643  66
    DailyEdge
    1
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Tuesday
    4,453  1
    2
    		Dear Fifi: I think my boyfriend gave me an STI but he won't admit it
    4,457  1
    3
    		How Well Do You Remember Derry Girls?
    4,409  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Dublin man who sold 10 stolen cars on Donedeal 'wanted to give my kids a good Christmas'
    Dublin man who sold 10 stolen cars on Donedeal 'wanted to give my kids a good Christmas'
    Man who trapped and attacked woman in laneway jailed for five years
    Woman found guilty of trying to murder stranger as she walked home from work
    NORTHERN IRELAND
    Northern Ireland's top civil servant warns of 'severe consequences' of no-deal Brexit on jobs, security
    Northern Ireland's top civil servant warns of 'severe consequences' of no-deal Brexit on jobs, security
    New armed Garda unit for border region, but Taoiseach says it would be rolled out even if Brexit wasn't happening
    Fine Gael European election candidate says May vote can send 'green jersey' message to Brexiteers
    HEALTH
    Consultant at Dublin children's hospitals had inappropriate contact with patient's mother in UK, tribunal hears
    Consultant at Dublin children's hospitals had inappropriate contact with patient's mother in UK, tribunal hears
    Opinion: A million people have no health cover as low-paid families are excluded from access to the medical card
    Another measles outbreak confirmed, this time in north Dublin
    GARDAí
    Church thanks public for support after stolen head of 800-year-old mummy recovered by gardaí
    Church thanks public for support after stolen head of 800-year-old mummy recovered by gardaí
    Gardaí investigate after woman 'physically pulled out of car' during hijacking in Meath this morning
    London police keeping an 'open mind' over explosive devices sent to transport hubs from Dublin

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie