GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING after a video circulated showing two migrant men facing verbal abuse in Newtownmountkennedy.

In the video, which was posted yesterday and has been viewed thousands of times on various social media, the two men are seen on the receiving end of shouts and threats by at least two men and one woman on the Main Street in the Co Wicklow town.

Gardaí are aware of the incident and are investigating.

The Journal understands that gardaí have received a number of complaints about the video today.

The area has been the focus of intense protests against asylum seeker accommodation over recent weeks, culminating in a violent standoff with gardaí last Thursday.

It’s understood that the men at the receiving end of the abuse were recognised by a number of people staying in Trudder House.

A number of people were moved to a site at Trudder House on the outskirts of Newtownmountkennedy on Tuesday evening.

The Department of Integration, which has responsibility for housing asylum seekers, said it has a policy of not commenting on individual cases when contacted about the incident.

Earlier this week, a government spokesperson said there were no safety concerns for asylum seekers at Trudder House.

As outlined by The Journal, posts on a private Facebook group used to encourage others to take part in the protests described asylum seekers being placed in the town as “filthy vermin” and “animals”.

Video

An apparent scuffle takes place involving the two groups, with some of the participants shouting at the men.

One can be heard to say “Get the f*ck out now” and another: “You come back here and I’ll tear your fucking head off”

The woman can also be heard shouting at the men: “This is our country.”

Another man leaves his car in the middle of the road on the town’s main thoroughfare to go towards the men.

At present it is not clear what took place immediately before the interaction.